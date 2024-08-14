Wildcats outlast Astros to pick up SBAAC National win

LEES CREEK — In a tight match in SBAAC National Division tennis action, Blanchester outlasted East Clinton 3-2 Wednesday on the EC courts.

“It was nice to get our first win of the season,” Blanchester head coach Matt Sexton said. “I thought Lilly (Bates) played her best match so far this year. I also thought Lydia (Siler) played her best match as she continues to work her way back from an offseason injury that kept her off the court all summer. Second doubles knew going out that the match was in the balance, and they did a nice job taking care of business.”

The pairing of Madison Taylor and Sydney Woodall of BHS were 6-1, 6-3 winners at second doubles over the EC duo of Madisyn Lawson and Mallory Thomason.

“It was a great match between us and Blanchester and I felt like the match could have gone either way,” East Clinton coach Doug Stehlin said.

SUMMARY

Aug. 14, 2024

@East Clinton High School

Blanchester 3, East Clinton 2

Blanchester 1-1 overall, 1-0 SBC National; East Clinton 0-2, 0-2

Singles

1: Lilly Bates (B) d. Rylee Kempton 6-4, 6-2

2: Stephanie Lambert (EC) d. Lydia Siler 6-2, 6-1

3: Abby Thomas (B) won by forfeit

Doubles

1: Abigail Prater, Josie Balon (EC) d. Ryan Marines, Brianna Weldon 6-1, 6-4

2: Madison Taylor, Sydney Woodall (B) d. Mallory Thomason, Madisyn Lawson 6-1, 6-3