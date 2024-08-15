Astros make quick work of Tigers on EC courts

LEES CREEK — East Clinton made quick work of Bethel-Tate Thursday in a 5-0 SBAAC National Division tennis win.

The Astros (1-2 in league play) picked up two wins by forfeit.

Rylee Kempton, Stephanie Lambert and Mallory Thomason won their singles matches in two sets.

SUMMARY

Aug 15, 2024

@East Clinton High School

Astros 5, Tigers 0

Singles

1: Rylee Kempton def Ally Richey 6-1, 6-0

2: Stephanie Lambert def Bronwyn Denthallander 6-1, 6-1

3: Mallory Thomason def Breanna Smith 6-0, 6-2

Doubles

1: Abigail Prater, Josi Balon won by forfeit

2: Madisyn Lawson, Sophia Morgan won by forfeit