Astros make quick work of Tigers on EC courts

LEES CREEK — East Clinton made quick work of Bethel-Tate Thursday in a 5-0 SBAAC National Division tennis win.
The Astros (1-2 in league play) picked up two wins by forfeit.
Rylee Kempton, Stephanie Lambert and Mallory Thomason won their singles matches in two sets.
SUMMARY
Aug 15, 2024
@East Clinton High School
Astros 5, Tigers 0
Singles
1: Rylee Kempton def Ally Richey 6-1, 6-0
2: Stephanie Lambert def Bronwyn Denthallander 6-1, 6-1
3: Mallory Thomason def Breanna Smith 6-0, 6-2
Doubles
1: Abigail Prater, Josi Balon won by forfeit
2: Madisyn Lawson, Sophia Morgan won by forfeit