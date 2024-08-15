Clinton Co. Municipal Court reports

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Judge David Henry currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pleaded guilty or were found guilty between Aug. 5 and Aug. 9.

Dana L. Leckrone, 53, of New Vienna, 70/55 speed violation. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court costs. Case waived by defendant.

Arnold Cardenas Mirabal, 33, of Miami, unsafe vehicle. Fine $30, assessed $170 in court costs. Charge amended from 4511.36.

Wendy D. Nelson, 48, of New Vienna, 69/55 speed. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court costs. Case waived by defendant.

Douglas R. Schubert II, 31 of Morrow, unsafe vehicle. Assessed $170 in court fees. Charge amended from 451.263B1 seat belt MM.

Kurt L. Reeves, 55, of Lebanon, impaired backing. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Michal Shonoff, 31, of Lexington, 90/70. Fined $130, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Callista M. Preeson, 23, of Wilmington, theft, guilty. Sentencing stayed, no contact with Walmart or Walmart property.

Jarrod G. Adkins, 47, assaulting an officer, preliminary hearing. Transferred to Clinton County Court of Common Pleas.

Jarrod G. Adkins, 47, criminal damages, dismissed. Transferred to Clinton County Court of Common Pleas.

Mark B. Ault, 55, of Wichita Falls, fugitive. Extradited to Texas. Ohio shall hold defendant in custody no more than 30 days from date of judgment. 5th day being 8/11/24, after which time sheriff may release from custody.

Brandon E.Vires, 36, of Midland, driving without a license. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Forfeit bond.

Ashrafov Pahlavon, 19, of Mason, 69/65. Fined $30, assessed $170 in in court fees. Charge amended from 4511.21D3 89/65 speed MM.

Dallas J. Tolle, 27, of Wilmington, 69/55 speed. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Neide Passos, 49, of Delmar, 74/70 speed. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Charge amended from 87/70 speed MM.

Tamer h. Ahmed, 47, of Columbus, loud exhaust. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Charge amended from 4511.36 prohibited turn MM.

Kathleen J. Cordova, 38, of Pickerington, expired tags. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Kyle J. Bennett, 36, of Cincinnati, seat belt violation. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Michael T. Krohn, 25, of Blanchester, 77/55 speed. Fined $130, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Laura C. Ovalle-Fuentes, 28, of Dayton, 90/65 speed. Fined $130, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Michelle L. Kerr, 48, of Blanchester, 81/55. Fined $130, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Ricard Meza-Castro, 36, of Oxford, operating vehicle under the influence. Fined $1,000, assessed $170 in court fees. 180 days in jail with 177 suspended. Reporting probation, with a 3-day non-restricted driver intervention program, if complaint court will suspend $375 off fine, ALS vacated, driving privileges granted effective 8/10/24.

Austin W. Bledsoe, 27, of Goshen, going 71 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Allen D. Peace, 54, of Covington, expired tags. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Andrew T. Bohlen, 42, of Morrow, going 69 in a 55. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Mary Chjouseline, 25, of Columbus, prohibited turn. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Ken L. Kidd, 25, of Lynchburg, driving without an Ohio License. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees.

Ashley G. Lewis, 32, of Waynesville, stop sign. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees.

Yatrell R. Medley, 26, of Wilmington, disorderly contact. Fined $100, assessed $170 in court fees. Two years non-reporting probation.

Clarence F. Tucker, 51, of Clarksville, theft. Fined $100, assessed $170 in court fees. One year non-reporting probation, no contact with Walmart.

Tara R. Woods, 42, of Sabina, disorderly conduct. Fined $100, assessed $170 in court fees. Two years of non-reporting probation.

Shawn M. Snell, 41 of Sabina, disorderly conduct. Fined $100, assessed $170 in court fees. Two years non-reporting probation.

Patricia A. Hampton, 57 of Xenia, operating vehicle under the influence.

Skylar R. Cooper, 18, of Wilmington, going 71 in a 35-speed zone. Fined $150, assessed $170 in court fees. 12 hours of community service.

Timothy D. Richardson, 35, of Middletown, going 79 in 55 speed zone. Fined $130, assessed $170 in court fees.

Jimmy Spidell, 63, of Gadsen, going 87 in a 70 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Patricia A. Hampton, 57, of Xenia, operating vehicle under the influence. Fined $1,000, assessed $170 in court fees. 180 days in jail with 176 suspended. Non-reporting probation, 3-day non-reporting, if compliant court will suspend $375 of fines. Driver privileges granted, effective 8/22/24 ALS vacated. Tags to be impounded.

Tabitha L. Baker, 35, of Clarksville, going 68 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Shane A. Jones, 46, of Wilmington, unsecured load. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees.

Harley D. Denton, 30, of Wilmington, assured clear distance ahead. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Matthew R. Finn, 33, of Xenia, going 71 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Mohamed Mahmoud I Farag, 34, of Irvine, fuel use tax. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Zachary A. Drabik, 26, of Leesburg, going 84 in a 65 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees.

David E. Rios, 35, of Lancaster, driving without an Ohio License. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees.

Shannon K. Spurlock, 47, of Wilmington, obstructing official business. Fined $50, assessed $170 in court fees. One year reporting probation.

Shannon K. Spurlock, 47 of Wilmington, obstructing official business. Assessed $170 in court fees. One year reporting probation, pay costs only.

Ashton L. Morris, 27, of Wilmington, going 73 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees.

Ashton L. Morris, 27, of Wilmington, going 68 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees.

Ashton L. Morris, 27, of Wilmington, criminal mischief. Fined $100, assessed $170 in court fees. Charge amended from theft M1, supervised probation, no contact with Walmart, pay restitutions. 60 days in jail, 59 suspended.

Jeremy P. Lamb, 37, of Wilmington, littering in park, forfeited. Fined $75, assessed $170 in court fees.

Jeremiah T. Hudson, 43, of Sabina, criminal damages. Fined $250, assessed $170 in court fees. 90 days in jail. Two years of probation, no contact with railroads.

Devon E. Wallace, 38, of Middletown, operating vehicle under the influence. Fined $1,000, assessed $170 in court fees. 180 days in jail, 179 suspended. Non-reporting probation, with three days in driving intervention program, if compliant court will suspend $375 fine. ALS vacated, driving privileges granted effective 8/23/24

Carlos Escobar, 49, of Clarksville, physical control. Fined $500, assessed $170 in court fees. 180 days in jail, 180 suspended. Complete three day driving program, two years non-reporting probation. If compliant court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated.

Jeffrey A. Leach, 26, of Washington Court House, going 72 in a 55 speed zone, forfeited. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees.

Daniel S. Gorby, 32, of Cincinnati, going 70 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Barbara D. Borreson, 51, of Greenfield, going 69 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 on court fees.

Terry D. Brooks, 68, of Wilmington, driving unsafe vehicle, forfeited. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees.

Terry D. Brooks, 68, of Wilmington, expired tags, forfeited. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees.

Thomas L. Jones, 60, of Paoli, permit violation, forfeited. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees.

Robert W. Beck, 74, of New Vienna, going 73 in a 55 speed zone, forfeited. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees.

Anthony S. Ventura, 25, of Hillsboro, expired tags, forfeited. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees.

Madison M. Looker, 22, of New Holland, going 73 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Douglas E. Wood, 39, of Waynesville, going 83 in a 65 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Drew A. Walsh, 38, of Wilmington, going 82 in a 65 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Heidi N. Carpenter, 52, of Maineville, going 71 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Josua R. Perez, 27, of Wilmington, expired tags. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Jarod R. Bayless, 47, of Wilmington, driving without license. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Jarod R. Bayless, 47, of Wilmington, following close. Fined $200.Case waived by defendant.

Kerlens Pierre, 27, of Clark, driving without license. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Kerlens Pierre, 27, of Clark, going 53 in a 35 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Brandon L. Shahlaie, 45, of Cincinnati, driving with load over length/height. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Ashtyn C. Runyon, 23, Hillsboro, going 75 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $130, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Ricky A. Brannon Sr., 61, of Sabina, seat belt violation. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Willa M. Hayes-Ronney, 66, of Cincinnati, reflectors. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Charge amended from 4511.204, text while driving.

Aaron J. Burns, 34, of Boulder, going 85 in a 70 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Murad I. Aliyev, 25, of Springboro, reflectors. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Charge amended from 4511.12, traffic control device.

Balraj Kumar, 22, of Indianapolis, reflectors. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Charge amended from 4511.34, following too close.

Francisco Lemonier, 55, La Marque, reflectors. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Charge amended from 4511.39, turn signal.

Habibullah Sharifi, 41, of Akron, reflectors. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Charge amended from 4511.21A, assured clear distance.

Jonathan L. O’Neal, 33, of Fairborn, going 73 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

James E. Waddle Jr., 75, of Cincinnati, going 69 in a 55. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Christine K. Briggs, 65, of Orient, going 69 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Nancy E. McDermott, 68, of Wilmington, going 69 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Mason R. Stein, 20, of New Vienna, going 80 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $130, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Eric T. Day, 32, of Wilmington, going 59 in a 45 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Antwan D. Brooks, 44, of Cincinnati, overloaded load. Fined $180, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Saylor J. Moore, 22, of Washington Court House, going 69 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Miwa Wakamatsu, 23, of Lebanon, driving left of center. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

William B. Curry, 55, of West Chester, going 71 in a 55. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Andrew C. Brinkman, 46, of Davidsonville, going 70 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Spencer T. Kummer, 27, of Morrow, going 68 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

David M. Fife, 80, of Wilmington, failure to stop at stop sign. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Raymond Schall Jr, 34, of New Carlisle, going 68 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Ryan M. Wert, 23, of Lancaster, going 83 in a 65. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Aron S. Albrecht, 24, Hillsboro, going 71 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees.

Vicki L. Kendall, 65, of Sabina, going 71 in a 55. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.