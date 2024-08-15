Community Calendar

The following are upcoming events in Clinton County:

Books in a Bag event to be held at library

Friends of the Library is holding a Books in a Bag event at the Wilmington Public Library on Saturday, Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. to noon. The public is invited to come to the event and fill up a bag with books. The first 30 patrons will receive an FOL tote. Remember to register to win a door prize. The entrance is off of Library Avenue.

The Referral Network’s third-annual Putt-Putt Golf Outing

On Aug. 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the third-annual fundraiser to Give Back to Community Charities will be held at Adventure Cove Miniature Golf, 3410 St. Rt. 22/3, Wilmington. Enjoy free putt-putt and ice cream, with no charge to participate. Donations are welcome to support local community charities. Corporate team slots are available for those who wish to participate and contribute.

Free Beginner’s Guide to Essential Oils community class

On Aug. 22, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Clinton County Library, located at 268 N. South St., Wilmington. This class is ideal for individuals new to essential oils, those interested in natural health and wellness, and anyone looking to incorporate essential oils into their self-care routine. The instructor, Mark, is a licensed massage therapist and soon-to-be doctor of naturopathy with nearly 20 years of experience in natural medicine. With expertise in polarity therapy, herbalism, and survival first aid, Mark brings a compassionate and empathetic approach to natural health practices.

Scoreboard Speaks: Football Night to be held

Scoreboard Speaks: Football Night is set for Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. at the McCoy Room on Wilmington College’s campus.

Sabina SRWW Joint Fire District to hold blood drive

Solvita Blood Center needs the immediate assistance of donors of all blood types to keep all local hospitals in sufficient supply. The Labor Day holiday weekend is a critical period with fewer blood drives and high usage. Support patients in need by donating at the SRWW Joint Fire District community blood drive Monday, Aug. 26 from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 179 South Jackson St., Sabina. Schedule a blood donation with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com. Walk-ins are welcome at the Solvita Dayton Center, 349 S. Main St. August is the final month for all registered donors to receive the Solvita “From One to Many” beach towel and be automatically entered in the drawing for two tickets to Taylor Swift’s Nov. 3 show at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Genealogical Society to meet

The next meeting of the Clinton County Genealogical Society will be Monday, Aug. 26, at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Clinton County History Center, 149 E. Locust St. in Wilmington. The program will be a study of the “Commercial Club of Wilmington,” an organized group of local businessmen of the early 1900s who kept good records of their activities from 1900 through 1928. Refreshments will be served. All are welcome.