Hurricane came out on top against Astros, Wildcats

GREEN TOWNSHIP — With a pair of 45s sharing top honors, Wilmington defeated East Clinton and Williamsburg Thursday afternoon at Snow Hill Country Club in a boys golf match.

Gunnar Martin and Gavynn Walls came with 45s for the Hurricane while Collin Wood had a 46.

Kaiden Roth led East Clinton with a 47. Mitchell Ellis had a 49.

SUMMARY

Aug 15, 2024

@Snow Hill Country Club

TEAMS

Wilmington 187, Williamsburg 197, East Clinton 210

INDIVIDUALS

EC: Mitchell Ellis 49, Kaiden Roth 47, Wade Smith 62, Gabe Stewart 54, Colt 60, Jamison 69

WHS: Gunnar Martin 45, Brody Reynolds 50, Gavynn Walls 45, Hunter Holbert 47, Collin Wood 46, Alex Huesca 50