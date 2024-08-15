Local Adult Detention Center receives high marks in jail inspection

WILMINGTON — On Aug. 2, Clinton County Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. received a report from the State of Ohio, Bureau of Adult Detention regarding the 2024 annual jail inspection, according to a press release. Annually, all county jails in the State of Ohio are inspected for compliance in a specific set of 53 “Essential” and 125 “Important” standards.

According to the report, the Clinton County Adult Detention Center is in compliance with all 178 standards. The Clinton County Adult Detention Center has been in compliance with state inspections every year of Fizer, Jr.’s tenure, according to the release.

Fizer, Jr. said commends his corrections officers and staff for their hard work and dedication to the Clinton County Adult Detention Center.

“Corrections officers at the Clinton County Adult Detention Center have consistently proven they take pride in maintaining and operating a functional full-service correctional facility,” the release states.

Anyone interested in a career at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office can get an application by visiting its website, www.clintonsheriff.com. There are currently open positions for deputy sheriff and in communications.