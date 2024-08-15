Local public meetings

The following are upcoming public meetings in Clinton County:

County budget commission to hold special session

The Clinton County Budget Commission will meet in special session on Monday, Aug. 19 from 9:15 a.m. until 10:15 a.m., at the Clinton County Administrative Campus, 1850 Davids Drive, Suite 303, Wilmington. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss 2025 County Budget Planning. The Clinton County Budget Commission will relocate and meet in special session with the Clinton County Commissioners on Monday, Aug. 19 from 10:15 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., at the Clinton County Administrative Campus, 1850 Davids Drive, Suite 208, Wilmington. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss 2025 County Revenue Project.

Board of DD to hold meetings

The Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities finance committee will meet for the purpose of reviewing the proposed 2025 budget, projections and fund balances on Aug. 20 at 11:15 a.m. The regular August board meeting will follow at 12 p.m. Meetings will be held in the conference room of Bush Auto Place, 1850 Rombach Ave. in Wilmington.

Law Library Resources Board to hold special meeting

The Clinton County Law Library Resources Board is calling for a special board meeting. It is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 22. It will be held at the Clinton County Courthouse, third floor Law Library, 46 S. South St., Wilmington. The meeting will start at 12:15 p.m.

County park board to hold meeting

The Clinton County Park Board will hold a meeting on Thursday, Aug. 22 at 2 p.m. in the community room #202 at the Clinton County Administrative Campus, 1850 Davids Drive in Wilmington.

Board of DD changes meeting locations

The Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities approved a change in meeting location for its regular meetings scheduled on Aug. 20, Sept. 17, Oct. 15 and Nov. 19. The new meeting location will be 180 E. Sugartree St., Wilmington. All meetings will continue to be held at 12 p.m.