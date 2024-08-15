Massie girls make Buccaneers walk the plank

Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Elizabeth Clark | News Journal

WILMINGTON — Xenia was no match for Clinton-Massie Thursday in a non-league girls golf match at the Elks 797 Golf Club.

Stormie Stroud had a 35 for the Falcons. She recorded her first-ever eagle on No. 11.

“Stormie continues to impress,” Clinton-Massie coach James Brady said. “Stroud had played consistently and improved immensely on her mental approach to the game.”

Stroud’s 35 was a personal best as well Sammi Jo VanPelt’s 43. Grace Boone carded a 38. Massie won the match 165 to 231.

“Our one-two punch of Grace and Stormie can play with anyone when they are on and today they were on,” Brady said. “This was our first home match all season and our team from top to bottom played well in that comfortable environment.”

Charlotte Robinson had a 49 and Lauren Edwards had a 60 for the Falcons.