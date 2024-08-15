Rockets come up with 3-2 win over Wildcats

BLANCHESTER — Clermont Northeastern handed Blanchester a 3-2 defeat in SBAAC National Division tennis action Thursday afternoon.

“I actually feel a little better after this loss than I felt after our win against East Clinton,” said Matt Sexton, BHS head coach. “I think we’re a little closer to putting it together, so that’s encouraging.”

Lilly Bates and Lydia Siler picked up wins in singles play for the Wildcats.

“Lilly overcame her usual slow start to pick up the win,” Sexton said. “I think Lilly controlled the match from the midpoint of the first set on after starting down 4-1. I was very happy for Lydia picking up the win. She’s gotten stronger with every match she’s played.”

SUMMARY

Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024

@Blanchester HS

Clermont NE 3, Blanchester 2

Records: CNE 2-0 overall, 2-0 SBC National; Blanchester 1-2 overall, 1-1 SBCN

Singles

1: Lilly Bates (B) d. Jayda Sharp 6-7(5), 6-2, 2-1, retired

2: Lydia Siler (B) d. Raina Eichenlaub 6-3, 6-3

3: Kailynn Sharp (C) d. Sydney Woodall 6-4, 6-2

Doubles

1: Ava Stephen, Bekah Bosley (C) d. Ryan Maines, Madison Taylor 3-6, 6-2, 6-1

2: Mackenzie Hinson, Chloe Land (C) d. Breanna Weldon, Abby Thomas 6-3, 5-7, 6-2

Reserve Singles

1: Lila Ritter (C) d. Tatum Strange 8-4

2: Jada Smith (C) d. Grace Jones 8-3

3: Jenna Pelosi (B) d. Nella Campbell 8-5

Reserve Doubles

1: Abby Moore, Kylie Busam (C) d. Trinity McCollister, Sidney Turner 8-0