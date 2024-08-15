WC announces Dean’s List for summer term

Wilmington College announces its Dean’s List from its main campus and online programs for the summer 2024 semester. Students need at least 12 graded academic credits with a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale to be eligible for this honor.

Those from Ohio include:

CINCINNATI — Ci’rita Galloway, 4.0; Alexis Gilmore; Nathan Tepe; and DeAnna Tinsley, 4.0

COLUMBUS — Nicholas Malagreca

CORNING — Josie Crabtree, 4.0

ENON — Blaise Morris

FAIRFIELD — John Rawlings, 4.0

FRANKLIN — Ryan Russell

LANCASTER — Jayden Lewis

MIDDLETOWN — Linda Murphy 4.0

NEW VIENNA — Lanie Clark 4.0

PICKERINGTON — Makenzie O’Neil, 4.0

SOUTH VIENNA — Rylee Schertzinger

SPRINGBORO — Jessica Thompson, 4.0

ST. HENRY — Kelly Weitzel

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Dylan Alltop and Jenna Griffith

ZANESVILLE — Trinity VanDusen, 4.0

Those from outside Ohio include:

GREEN BAY, WI — Quinlan Meyers