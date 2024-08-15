WC students complete requirements for graduation with summer term

Sixteen Wilmington College students earned their Bachelor of Arts (BA) or Bachelor of Science (BS) degrees with their successful completion of the summer term in WC’s main campus or online programs. In most cases, these graduates participated in the Class of 2024’s Commencement ceremony in May.
Those graduating with honors are noted with designations as cum laude (3.5-3.74 cumulative grade point average), magna cum laude (3.74-3.90 GPA) and summa cum laude (3.91-4.00 GPA).
The College’s newest graduates from Ohio include:
WILMINGTON — Brady A. McKinney, BA, business administration management
CINCINNATI — Nathan A. Tepe, BA, business administration/management and strategic organizational leadership; and Clifford L. Thompson, BS, sport management/sport administration; Jessica L. Thompson, BA, business administration/management and strategic organizational leadership, cum laude
CLEVES — Nathan R. Williams, BA, business administration/management and strategic organizational leadership, cum laude
COLUMBUS — Jayden N. Lewis, BS, sport management with a minor in coaching
FRANKLIN — Ryan L. Russell, BS, sport management with a minor in coaching
GALLIPOLIS — Kyrsten L. Sanders, BS, equine business management, cum laude
HILLSBORO — Erin E. Sheeley, BA, business administration/management
ST. LOUISVILLE — Autumn L. Drumm, BS, agriculture/animal science and equine business management;
SPRINGFIELD — Morghanne R. Reisinger, BS, agriculture/agribusiness; and Madison L. Rice, BS, exercise science/allied health
WEST CHESTER — Logan C. Lippert, BA, business administration management
XENIA — Isabella Quickel, BA, English
Graduates from outside Ohio include:
COVINGTON, KY — Trevor J. Addison, BA, business administration/ management
FLORENCE, KY — Mo Sissoko, BA, religion & philosophy and psychology