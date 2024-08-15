Wilmington Transit System back in compliance with state

WILMINGTON — After seven months of intensive effort, the Wilmington Transit System has received an outstanding Technical Assistance Review (TAR) from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), confirming the system’s full compliance with all federal and state requirements, according to a city press release.

In December 2023, ODOT notified Wilmington Mayor Pat Haley and newly-appointed Transit Director Jonathan McKay that the Wilmington Transit System was at risk of losing its funding due to non-compliance issues. Haley committed then to swiftly addressing the problems and returning the system to good standing, the release states.

That commitment has now been fulfilled. In a letter dated Aug. 1, 2024, ODOT informed McKay that a thorough review of the transit system’s records had found no deficiencies, or that all noted deficiencies had been satisfactorily corrected or were addressed by an acceptable corrective action plan. As a result, the TAR review has been formally closed.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to transit’s outstanding team for their tireless work in achieving this milestone,” said McKay. “Chasity Williams, Nick Babb, Amy Beebe, Josh Snell, and Riah Simpson have been instrumental in this success. From that initial meeting with ODOT, I knew we had a challenge ahead, but I was confident we could meet it. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished for Wilmington Transit.”

Haley added, “The successful TAR review is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Wilmington Transit team. The city can now look forward to continued, uninterrupted transit service for its residents, supported by the restored trust of the state.”