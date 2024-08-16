24 Fall Sports Preview: High School Volleyball

The Blanchester High School volleyball team, from left to right, front row, Courtney Gilbert, Tamaira Stewart, Madison Winemiller, Nikita White, Audri Byrom; back row, Lily Roy, Jocelyn Lansing, Emma Hartmann, Jade Jackson, Bailie Bare, Leah Hunley. Submitted Photo The East Clinton High School volleyball team, from left to right, front row, Kaylee Terrell, Makayla Seaman, Sahara Tate, Hadlie Clark, Sydney Beiting; back row, Kenzi Terrell, Karsyn Jamison, Emily Arnold, Colie Murarescu, Taylor Barton. Submitted Photo The Clinton-Massie High School volleyball team, from left to right, front row, Sophia Jones, Sydney Schneder, Bella Shivler; middle row, Annalyse George, Lila Theetge, Aubrey Sivert, Emma Redman; top row, Brooklynn Beckett, Macie Bowman, Addie Gibson, Lilli Stroud. Submitted Photo

Clinton County had a pair of third-place teams in the SBAAC volleyball standings in 2023.

Wilmington was third in the American as New Richmond edged Western Brown for the title. The Lions have been part of three straight league winners.

East Clinton was third in the National with league unbeaten Williamsburg on top of the standings. Burg has been a league winner eight of the last nine seasons.

Blanchester was fourth in the National while Clinton-Massie was sixth in the American.

BLANCHESTER

The Wildcats were 8-9 at one point in the year but lost five of its last seven matches to go 10-16. BHS did win a tournament game over Deer Park, a 24-26, 25-23, 27-25, 25-22 thriller.

Overall, it was a roller-coaster campaign in 2023 for the Cats, never winning more than two in a row and never losing more than four in a row.

Shelbie Rose is in her first season as the varsity head coach after two seasons as JV coach and one season as middle school coach. She graduated from BHS in 2018.

Rose will be assisted by Madison Creager as assistant coach.

Madison Winemiller and Emma Hartmann are the top returning players for Rose. Winemiller was third in the league and is going for her fourth varsity letter. Hartmann was third in the league in blocks last season.

In all there are seven letterwinners and five returning starters.

Newcomers to note are Bailie Bare and 6-0 sophomore Jade Jackson who “shows great promise with setting, hitting, blocking and serving,” Rose said. Bare is a 6-1 junior who was moved up to the varsity squad midway through last season.

Desiree Abbott led the SBAAC in pass points in 2023 with 1,693 but she graduated in the spring. Also gone is top setter Hope Blankenbeckler who had 424 of the team’s 467 assists in 2023.

Abbott and Blankenbeckler were both first team All-SBAAC. Also not returning are Gracie Roy and Paityn Johnson.

Rose said Winemiller, Hartmann and Audri Byrom have taken leadership of the team.

“Winemiller is our top leader,” Rose said. “She never bosses younger players around and is a great example for them. Byrom is the first to the gym every day, always encouraging the younger players. Hartmann … the team feeds off her energy anytime she gets a big block or kill.”

Rose is looking forward to watching this team play as she’s been with many players from seventh grade on up. “I’m so proud of the young ladies they have become on and off the court,” she said.

Said Rose, “We can contend in the SBAAC if we have strong blocks and strong hitting. We have a few girls that are close to 6-0, if not over 6-0. We need to use the height to our advantage and run a strong offense.”

Rose said the team has been great in the community, helping a classmate’s family in their battle against cancer. The team also has volunteered to coach players in the Blanchester Youth Volleyball League.

CLINTON-MASSIE

Clinton-Massie finished 4-17 in its first year under head coach and alumnus Brianna Machado. Machado will be assisted by Tyler Greathouse at the varsity level, Aubrey Hoffman as the junior varsity A squad head coach, Katie Carey as the junior varsity B squad head coach, Natalee Hillman as the eighth grade head coach and Amanda Ohler as the seventh grade head coach.

Among the spring graduates were first team All-SBAAC pick Hillman who was second on the team in kills and led in digs and service aces.

In all, there are five returnees, three of them starters. Machado said there are six newcomers who will help the program.

“We have a young team this year and I can already see how determined they are to grow this program,” Machado said. “I’m excited for the potential of this young team.”

Seniors on the team are Emma Redman, Sophia Jones, Sydney Schneder and Addie Gibson. Lila Theetge, Aubrey Sivert and Annalyse George are juniors while Bella Shivler and Brooklynn Beckett are sophomores. Lilli Stroud and Macie Bowman are freshman on the roster.

EAST CLINTON

After winning 55 matches the previous three seasons, the Astros slipped back to 12-13 in 2023.

But things could have been worse. East Clinton’s young squad was limping along at 6-11 before finding its groove and going 6-2 over its last eight matches. EC won two tournament tilts before losing to eventual state runnerup Archbishop McNicholas in 3 sets.

Sarah Sodini returns for her 13th season with the Astros. She will be assisted by Sam McGraw and Sara Shaner at the junior high level, Rhylee Luttrell at the freshman level and Lorrie Arnold at the junior varsity level.

Team leader Lauren Runyon closed her EC career with a solid campaign statistically but was the veteran presence that will be hard to replace. She graduated along with Cheyenne Reed (assist and digs leader), Abbi Reynolds and Liz Schiff.

Runyon and Reed were first-team all-league picks along while Karsyn Jamison was the only sophomore last season to earn the league’s top honor.

Jamison, Emily Arnold and Taylor Barton are the top returning players, Sodini said, while Sahara Tate, Kaylee Terrell and Kenzi Terrell will play prominent varsity roles this season as newcomers to note. In all, seven letterwinners and three starters return to Lees Creek in 2024.

“Emily Arnold has stepped up as a leader,” Sodini said. “As a setter, she is confident and takes charge. Sydney Beiting has also emerged as a leader. She uses her voice to help others and is a team player. Karsyn is growing into a leader as well. She works hard, helps others on the court and is coachable.

Sodini simply have a gym to practice in during the summer has been a big help to the program. Last year, the ECHS gym was not suitable for use. “We’ve had awesome attendance at summer open gyms,” she said. “We have so many girls committed to volleyball. It’s such a pleasure to coach a team of kids wh0 care very much.”

With serve receive the biggest need for improvement, Sodini said, the Astros are in good position to return to a position of contention in the SBAAC National Division.

“We have to be able to bounce back after a loss and continue to work hard when we’re losing,” she siad. “If we can work together and be team-first, we’ll go far.”

Far — for Sodini and the Astros — would be a league title and sectional championship.

“I am excited about each girl in this program,” the coach said. “I have loved seeing this program grow over the last 12 years. We’ve fielded a freshman team most years I’ve coached and we now have a thriving youth program. For a small school like EC, that is a great success.”

WILMINGTON

Coach Stephanie Reveal, entering her third season as Hurricane head coach, will have a huge hole to fill in the lineup with the graduation of Brynn Bryant, the SBAAC American Division player of the year in 2023. Bryant led the SBAAC in kills and digs last season.

Also graduating were Ashley Delph, Lisbon Smith (second in kills, first in service aces, third in digs, second in passing and second in blocks) and Taija Walker (team blocks leader). Smith was a first-team All-SBAAC selection.

Aidynne Tippett was the top setter in the league, posting 657 assists.

The Hurricane were crusing along at 11-5 last season then hit a rough patch, dropping five of its last eight matches to finish 14-10.

Reveal, who has 227 career wins, will be assisted by Jamie Bryant (varsity assistant), Emma Schroer (JV coach), Briley Dickson (eighth grade) and Lorie Griffin (seventh grade).

There are five returnees — Tippett, Lilly Trentman, Layla Reynolds, Miya Nance and Lauren Diels. Reveal said Nance and Tippett have taken leadership of the team.

As a contender in the SBAAC American Division, Reveal said the Hurricane is eager to learn and want to do better but must improve their passing and serving.

In addition Tippett, Trentman, Reynolds, Nance and Diels, the roster is made up of Lauren Harmeling, Auntie Hudson, Sophie Wilson, Taryn Allen, Kierra Cole and Adrianna Eltzroth.