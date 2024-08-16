‘24 WHS grad awarded Art Brooks/Hot Hoops Scholarship

Scholarship recipient Taija Walker is flanked by Eleanor Harris and Art Brooks at Wilmington High School’s award ceremony last spring. Submitted photo

WILMINGTON — This year’s presentation of the annual Art Brooks/Hot Hoops Leadership and Citizenship Scholarship to Taija Walker marks the 10-year anniversary of an award with an impressive record. All past recipients are now either college graduates or still in school.

Art Brooks’ legacy as a community leader with a special interest in fostering the success of African American youth continues with the 2024 presentation of the $1,000 college scholarship established in his name.

Walker is a 2024 graduate of Wilmington High School with a passion for community service. She is a new freshman at Wilmington College with plans to major in criminal justice.

“I’m very grateful for this scholarship — it will be a great help as I start my college education,” Walker said, noting she has known Brooks for many years and greatly appreciates his positive and supportive role as a friend and leader in the community.

The award was initiated in Brooks’ honor following his retirement in 2012 after 19 years as director of multicultural affairs at Wilmington College and a long career in education.

Persons in the community have contributed to the scholarship fund as a means of honoring Brooks’ longtime commitment to young people’s education and success. The scholarship is awarded to former participants in Wilmington’s Hot Hoops program who also were active leaders as high school students and now show great promise as they enter college.

Past recipients are Zeth Cowin, Jada K. Holley, Dayetonio “Tony” Wilens-Mabry, Tiara Harris, Tyreese Ford, Jaiden Williams Newbry, Cheyann McKee, Sydni McGee Cobb, Jamaica Chapman and Seth Murdock,

Local attorney William Peelle is a longtime supporter of the Hot Hoops program and again this year chairs the scholarship’s fundraising drive.

“Art has dedicated his life to the education and mentoring of youth,” Peelle said. “He’s been an especially positive advocate for an at-risk population as a role model and effective leader. Many friends have contributed to the scholarship fund as a means for perpetuating Art’s significant impact.”

Eleanor Harris, executive director of Harvest of Gold, which administers the scholarship, praised Brooks as a “great asset” to the community.

“His love for our youth and especially his work with mentoring young African American males will always be a reminder to them of someone who cares,” she said, noting that Brooks remains active in the community, continuing his positive influence upon local youth.

Brooks said, “It is a real honor” to have his name attached to the scholarship. He’s especially impressed that seven previous scholarship recipients have graduated and three are on track to graduate from college.

“I am very thankful to the Wilmington and Clinton County communities for their continuing support of our Hot Hoops program under the direction of Eleanor Harris,” Brooks said. “It is truly gratifying that this college scholarship will continue to assist our Hot Hoops participants like Jaiden, Jamaica, Cheyann, Sydni, Seth, Tyreese, Tiara, Tony, Jada, Zeth — and now Taija.”

The scholarship’s Selection Committee is comprised of Brooks, Peelle, Harris and Linda Medley.

Persons interested in contributing to the scholarship fund can send their gift to Harvest of Gold, Art Brooks/Hot Hoops Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 1061, Wilmington, OH 45177.