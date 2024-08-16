8-under par 27 wins Community outing at Elks 797 GC

The team of Mike Hubbell, Jim Luck and Jeff Watkins had an 8-under par 27 Thursday and won the Community Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Club.

The winners eagled No. 11 while posting birdies on Nos. 10, 12, 13, 14, 17 and 18.

The rest of the field:

28: Keith Houseman, Rocky Long, Bob Vanzant.

29: Bill Ross, Gene Breckel, Gary DeFayette, Jack Carson.

29: Mike Gross, Herb Johnson, Carl Wright, Jim Jones.

31: Bob Storer, Fred Stern Mike Shaw, Cliff Doyle.

33: Gerry Schultz, French Hatfield, Jim Doak, Randy Fawley.