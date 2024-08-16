C-M Middle School off to a successful start

Clinton-Massie Middle School cheerleaders lend a helping hand during the open house, assisting students with schedules, opening lockers, and navigating their first day. Their volunteer efforts contributed to a smooth and welcoming start to the school year. Clinton-Massie MS Newsletter

CLARKSVILLE — Clinton-Massie Middle School welcomed over 400 students and their families during the open house on Monday night, according to staff, marking a successful start to the 2024-2025 school year.

The event provided an opportunity for students and parents to familiarize themselves with the school environment, meet the staff, and prepare for the year ahead.

The Clinton-Massie staff extends a heartfelt thank you to all families for partnering with them in ensuring a strong beginning to the school year.

Special thanks are also due to the middle school cheerleaders, who volunteered during the open house. Their assistance in passing out schedules and agendas, helping students open lockers, and guiding them through their schedules was invaluable in making the evening run smoothly.

Upcoming Events: Fall Picture Days, Immunization Requirements, and Labor Day Reminder

As a reminder, Clinton-Massie Middle School’s Fall Picture Day is scheduled for Wed., Aug. 21. Parents can place their orders through mylifetouch.com. High school students will have their Picture Day on Thursday, Sept. 5.

Please note that there will be no school on Monday, Sept. 2, in observance of Labor Day.

Additionally, Clinton-Massie Middle School strictly enforces state law (ORC 3701.13) regarding required immunizations. Students who do not meet the required immunization standards, including the Tdap and Meningococcal vaccines required before enrolling in seventh grade, will be excluded from school until the immunization process has begun. While state law (ORC 3313.671) allows for individual exemptions based on conscience or religious convictions, these exemptions must be supported by a written statement from the parent or guardian.