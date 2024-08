Falcons dominate Wildcats at Franklin Community Park 5-0

FRANKLIN — In a dominant performance, the Clinton-Massie tennis team blitzed Franklin 5-0 here Thursday in a non-league match the community park.

Clinton-Massie gave up just four games across the five courts, posting a trio of straight-set wins.

SUMMARY

Aug 15, 2024

@Franklin Community Park

Falcons 5, Wildcats 0

Singles

1- Addison Swipe defeated Delia Nan 6-0, 6-3

2- Maria Jones defeated Amilya Robinson 6-0, 6-0

3- Noel Gasaway defeated Addie Krans 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1- Brylie Green, Lilly Logsdon defeated Kaily Estes, Emily Carmack 6-1, 6-0

2- Dakota Cartner, Paige Oberweiser defeated Kenzie Grushen, Millie Nan 6-0, 6-0

Reserve Singles

1- Ellie Smith won 8-0

2- Alyssa Lorenza won 8-0

3- Jenny Anderson won 8-0

Reserve Doubles

1- Irene Moreno Garcia, Hanna Truemper won 8-5