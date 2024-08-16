Haas, Simpson qualify for All-America Cheer Team

A pair of East Clinton High School cheerleaders made the Varsity Spirit All-America Cheer Team.

Senior Baylie Simpson and junior Kyndra Haas are two of 800 high school cheerleaders and dancers in the national who tried out and made the All-America team.

As part of this elite team, Simpson and Haas have the opportunity to represent the camp brands of Varsity Spirit in the Varsity Spirit Spectacular at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla. Nov 22-25. Cheerleaders who are invited to perform in the Varsity Spirit Spectacular are part of a very select group of high school All-Americans at Varsity Spirit summer camps across the country hosted by Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA).

Both girls will perform in an exclusive performance at Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park before hundreds of fans. Performers will have the opportunity to meet cheerleaders and dancers from across the nation and enjoy a magical time at Walt Disney World Resort parks.

