WILMINGTON — Kailey Pfister had three goals and five Hurricane players scored Friday as Wilmington opened its girls soccer season with an 8-0 win over West Carrollton at Alumni Field.

Lilly Jarrells had two goals while Olivia Bose, Meiley Black and Alexa Benitez had one goal each.

Mia Ganz was in goal for the shutout.