OSHP: OVI checkpoint set for tonight on Rombach Avenue

WILMINGTON — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), in partnership with the Wilmington Police Department and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, announced today an OVI checkpoint will be held from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. tonight on Rombach Avenue in the City of Wilmington.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

The checkpoint will also be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat impaired driver-related injury and fatal crashes.

“If you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink,” the OSHP stated in a news release. “Don’t let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired.”