Students welcomed back to school at WCS

All across the Wilmington City School District, students and families were welcomed back to start the school year on Wednesday. Submitted photos Submitted photos Submitted photos Chad Foltz | News Journal photos Chad Foltz | News Journal photos

WILMINGTON — Students at Wilmington City Schools started back to school on Wednesday, Aug. 14. The district started the school year with a few new changes — school times, cell phone policies, and free breakfast/lunch for every student — as well as a new interim superintendent, Tim Dettwiller.

All across the district, students and families were welcomed back to start the school year on Wednesday. The middle school literally rolled out a red carpet to add some fun to the day, according to district officials.

Dettwiller said he was pleased with how the school year started, sharing that he is appreciative of everyone’s patience as students and staff adjust to new transportation routes, school times, and arrival/dismissal procedures.

“In every district I’ve been in, it takes a few days to get route times consistent, causing some delays in getting kids home from school. I appreciate parents’ patience and understanding as our youngest kids gradually get more comfortable with getting on and off the buses safely and quickly,” he said.