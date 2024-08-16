Supporting local producers: a community investment

Supporting local producers is more than just a trend—it’s an investment in the community, ensuring that local businesses thrive and sustain the local economy. In Clinton County, there is a diverse array of local producers who offer everything from fresh produce to meats, dairy, and handmade goods. A comprehensive list of these producers has been compiled by Molly Boatman. This list, prominently displayed at the recent Dinner in the Fields event, serves as a guide for residents eager to support local businesses.

Boatman encourages residents to stay connected with their community by joining the Facebook group “All About Clinton County, Ohio.”

She said, “I would like to encourage readers to follow our Facebook group ‘All About Clinton County, Ohio,’ where we share all things local: job postings, local news, events, highlights of local restaurants, and more. Our group has quickly grown to 14k members and is a refreshing, positive source on Facebook, to stay in the loop of local happenings!”

Jackie Bickel, of New Horizon Farm & Happy Cows Creamery in New Vienna, the last remaining dairy farm in Clinton County, emphasized the importance of community support during the event. “The fact that we are the last dairy farm in Clinton County is not an honor that we are really excited about because that just speaks for the state of the industry, and it is a reflection of why it is so important for communities to support their local producers,” Bickel explained.

She went on to express deep appreciation for their customers, saying, “We are so appreciative of our customers. When you buy from us, you are investing in your community, and we turn right back around and buy local—whether it’s our grain, dairy supplies, or seed. We give it right back to our community, and that is why it’s so important to stick together as a community.”

Boatman further underscores the significance of supporting local businesses by sharing insights from the Chamber of Commerce’s Local First campaign. She learned that “buying from locally owned businesses cycles $68 of $100 spent back into the local community, while buying from non-locally owned businesses only keeps $43 in the community.”

She added, “When you support a local business, a small business, you’re not paying for the CEO’s second yacht. You’re paying for dance lessons, new soccer cleats, or a weekly grocery bill. It’s imperative that we take ownership in our local community and support our neighbors. Shop local before there is no local left to shop.”

The importance of supporting local food systems is also echoed at the state level. In a 2022 newsletter, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown highlighted that “one of the big causes of rising food prices has been supply chains that are too long and too fragile. Building more robust local and regional food systems will help bring those supply chains home to Ohio.”

The list of local producers in Clinton County includes a wide variety of farms and artisans, each contributing uniquely to the local economy. By choosing to buy from local producers, residents are not only enjoying high-quality, fresh products but also ensuring that their dollars stay within the community, fostering growth and sustainability. As Bickel noted, supporting local is a cycle of investment that strengthens the entire community.

A&M Farm Orchard | Mama Llama’s Cookies | Bank Barn Meats | Mary Sproul Reagan | Bee Honey Healthy Now | McCormick Work Horse Farm | Bee Wild Honey Farm, LLC | Mini Mercantile | Beekeeper Inn | Murphy Farms Freezer Beef | Bergefurds Farm Market | Ogden Acres | Bonita Bayless | Rich Family Meats | Branstator Farms | Schappacher Farms | Chester Hill Farms | Stokes Berry Farm | Happy Cows Creamery | Strawberry Run | Heather Trujillo | Sunnyrock Farm | Henson Family Farm | That Guy’s Family Farm | Hope’s Freezer Beef | The Greenhouse Bus Mercantile | Irons Fruit Farm | Tracy Shelton | Johnson Farms | Walnut Ridge Acres | KalJen Farm | Wayne Wilkin’s Backyard Bees | Kristina Wolfe | Webb’s Home Grown Produce | Lee Farms | Wild Oak Acres