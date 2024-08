Mark Huber | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal

WILMINGTON — With a solid showing from start to finish, Wilmington opened its boys soccer season Friday with a 3-0 win over West Carrollton at Alumni Field.

Scotty Hall had the shutout in goal for the Hurricane.

Reci St. Germain had two goals for Wilmington while Bryce Vilvens scored one goal. Ben Angelica assisted on the first goal of the game.

Wilmington led 1-0 at halftime.