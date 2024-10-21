CM grad Hunter leads WC trio with OAC weekly honors

Led by Clinton-Massie graduate Gavan Hunter, a trio of Wilmington College student-athletes were honored Monday by the Ohio Athletic Association.

Hunter was named OAC Football Defensive Player of the Week while Faith Duncan and Noah Tobin earned top Runner of the Week honors for their efforts in cross country.

For the first time since Tre’Quez Parks in 2019, Hunter earned WC football’s first conference defensive honor. A sophomore linebacker, Hunter tied his season high with five tackles (three solo, two assists) Saturday against Otterbein University and had the first tackle for loss of his collegiate career.

However, the highlight of his day came in the form of his first career interception and first career scoop and score. Quentin Davis hit the offensive player as he was trying to come away with the reception and the ball popped into the air where Hunter snatched it and returned it five yards.

He then took advantage of a special teams mishap by the Cardinals. Their punter fumbled the snap and Hunter picked it up and broke a tackle to take the ball to the end zone for the first collegiate touchdown of his career.

Hunter has made 24 tackles this season for Wilmington (10 solo, 14 assists) as the team is back in action at home Saturday afternoon against the John Carroll University Blue Streaks at 1:30 p.m.

Duncan continued her historic 2024 season by winning the JennaStrong Fall Classic 5K Friday afternoon in dominant fashion. This was her fifth win of the season in five races. Duncan won the race in a time of 16:42.6, which is a new course record. It was an amazing performance from the start, as Duncan led the race by 10 seconds at the 800 meter mark and finished nearly two minutes ahead of her nearest competitor.

For the seventh time in his illustrious Quakers career and the fourth time this season, Tobin picked up the top male runner honor for the week.

Tobin won the JennaStrong Fall Classic Friday evening with a new career best time of 24:26.9. This was the first time Tobin won this race in his career and it his third win of the season.

Ethan Weston of Hanover College held strong with Tobin for the first 5,000 meters of the race, but Tobin eventually grew a sizable gap and won by almost 23 seconds in front of the home crowd.

Duncan, Tobin and the Quaker runners return to action Nov. 2 at Hedges Boyer Park in Tiffin for the 2024 OAC Championships.