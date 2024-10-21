East Clinton/Great Oaks FFA Soil Team wins State Soil Contest

The East Clinton Great Oaks FFA Soil Team recently won the State Soil Contest and will move onto Nationals. Submitted photo

The East Clinton Great Oaks FFA Agriculture Soils Team won the State Soils contest, which qualified them to go to Nationals in Oklahoma.

The team of Carson Carey, Wade Smith, Sydney Beiting and Jacob George was first overall in the state. Fifty teams had to qualify to get to state from 10 districts that all had 20 or more teams. Out of over 200 teams and over 800 individuals, the East Clinton Great Oaks FFA placed first overall.

Carson Carey was second overall, Sydney Beiting was fifth, Jacob George was seventh and Wade Smith was 37th. The Urban team of Aiden McQueen, Kaiden Roth, Marli Pirman, and Ethan Mobley finished 12th overall in the State contest out of about the same amount of students. The Ag team will compete in Oklahoma in early May.

“Thank you again to all the staff, administrators and farm families who help our soils team prepare,” a news release states. “A special thank you to Tom Beiting, Mitchell Ellis, Wilmington College, Warren McCarren, Streber Farms, Dylan Arnold, Leesburg FFA, Donnie Geer, Jason Geer and Kasey Smith for all the help with pits.”