The Grim Cleaner celebrates grand opening

The Grim Cleaner celebrated its grand opening at its new location with a ribbon-cutting on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Submitted photo

The Grim Cleaner, a growing local cleaning service, celebrated its grand opening with an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new location on Saturday, Oct. 12. The event, held at the South Street Suites, Suite 7, in Wilmington, marked an important milestone for the business, which was founded in April 2023 by Courtney Griffith.

The celebration brought together community members for an afternoon of festivities, including snacks, drinks, a raffle, and a special photo opportunity. At 4:30 p.m., Griffith and her team were joined by the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce for the official ribbon-cutting ceremony, symbolizing The Grim Cleaner’s ongoing commitment to serving the local community with high-quality cleaning services.

“This grand opening is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and the incredible support we’ve received from the Wilmington community,” said Griffith. “We’re excited to continue making a difference in our clients’ lives, one clean at a time.”

Originally started as a one-woman operation, The Grim Cleaner has expanded its services to meet the growing demand in both residential and commercial cleaning. Now employing two full-time staff members, the business offers a wide range of services, including deep cleans, carpet and furniture shampooing, laundry services, garage and basement clean-outs, hoard clean-outs, car detailing, and more.

For more information about The Grim Cleaner’s services or to schedule a cleaning, visit its website at thegrimcleaner.square.site, call (937) 509-5385, or follow it on Facebook @thegrimcleaner.