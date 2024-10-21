Wilmington Lions Club learns about P.E.T. District project

Wilmington Lions Club member Tony Winner recently presented a program on the P.E.T. District project. Submitted photo

Tony Winner, of the Wilmington Lions Club, recently presented a program on the P.E.T. (Personal Energy Transportation) District project.

Winner spoke about the various components required to build a complete “cart.” Winner receives stock that he then machines into the handgrips for the cart. Once a supply of handgrips have been turned, Winner then sends those parts off to another volunteer in Missouri where all the pieces/parts of a cart from various volunteers in several states eventually are sent.

The cart is then assembled and ready to be shipped to one of many overseas countries where the need is greatest.

Children and adults who are disabled due to illness or injury are gifted a cart for their use. Winner shared several pictures of carts being used that have been colorfully decorated by their new owners, and some are even “retro-fitted” into portable sales carts enabling the owner to generate income.

After hearing Winner’s presentation, the club’s Board of Directors voted to donate the full cost of an assembled cart to the P.E.T. Project.

The Good Hope Lions recently established a 501(c)3 Foundation enabling tax deductible donations to be made to further the club’s goals.

Checks should be made out to the Ohio Lions Foundation with Good Hope in the memo line.

Tax deductible donations may be mailed to:

Good Hope Lions

P.O. Box 622

Washington C.H., Ohio 43160