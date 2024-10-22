CCSO warns of scams targeting seniors, businesses

Recently, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office has seen a significant increase in online scams involving senior citizens. In an increasingly digital world, many senior citizens are embracing technology, connecting with loved ones, and accessing services online. However, this newfound connectivity comes with risks, as older adults become prime targets for online scams, according to a news release.

According to statistics from the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), in 2022, individuals aged 60 and older lost over $1.7 billion to scams, marking a staggering 75% increase compared to the previous year. These alarming figures highlight the urgent need for awareness.

There are many types of scams which target seniors. Some scams are basic phishing emails that solicit personal information. Others are fraudulent investment opportunities that promise unrealistic returns. One of the most prevalent frauds perpetrated against seniors involve relationship scams. Relationship scams commonly occur when a senior engages in an online romance with someone on social media or dating website. Scammers typically troll these sites for unsuspecting victims that describe themselves as “widow,” “widower,” and/or “retired.” Then, scammers will send unsolicited friend requests and/or strike up online conversations with their victims. Once a relationship is established, the scammer will coerce the victim into sending them money.

Another scam used to defraud seniors is called an impersonation scam. Scammers contact victims posing as a member of law enforcement or an authority figure. The scammers threaten victims with arrest if they do not comply with sending them money. Or, the scammer will tell victims their grandchild or a loved one is in jail and in need of money to post a bond. If the victim pays the bogus fine or bond, the scammer asks for additional funds to cover fictitious court costs and/or attorney fees.

Commonly, in most scams, the scammers request money sent to them via; gift cards, wire transfers or digital currency (Bitcoin and Dogecoin). The amounts of money requested by scammers start off small, but progressively increases to thousands of dollars. Once the money is transferred to the scammer, it is nearly impossible to recover.

Seniors often fall victim to scams due to several factors. Many are unfamiliar with digital technologies, making it challenging to discern legitimate offers from fraudulent schemes. Additionally, social isolation can lead to a heightened trust in others, increasing their vulnerability. The emotional and financial toll on victims is significant; many experience feelings of shame and embarrassment after falling prey to scams, further isolating them from their communities. In fact, scammers use the victim’s isolation to their advantage. Often times, they warn victims not to discuss their relationships with family or friends.

However, it’s not just seniors who are at risk. Businesses, too, are increasingly targeted by online scams. The FBI reported that in 2022, businesses lost nearly $2.4 billion to various cybercrimes, including Business Email Compromise (BEC) scams. These scams often involve attackers impersonating executives or trusted partners to trick employees into transferring funds, products or sharing sensitive information. Small and medium-sized enterprises are particularly vulnerable, as they may lack robust cybersecurity measures. Businesses should take extra steps to verify customer information prior to shipping products or transferring funds.

For businesses, the risks include data breaches, ransomware attacks, and identity theft. With scammers employing increasingly sophisticated tactics, it’s crucial for both seniors and businesses to be cautious.

To protect yourself from being scammed, follow these helpful tips:

1. Be Skeptical of Unsolicited Communications: Treat unexpected emails, texts, social media messages, or phone calls with caution, especially if they ask for personal information or money.

2. Verify Sender Information: Check the email address or phone number of the sender. Scammers often use addresses that look similar to legitimate ones.

3. Look for Red Flags: Be wary of poor grammar, spelling mistakes, and generic greetings. Also, legitimate local companies usually do NOT request payment in gift cards or cryptocurrency.

4. Don’t Click on Links or Attachments: Avoid clicking on links or downloading attachments from unknown sources.

5. Be Cautious with Personal Information: Avoid sharing sensitive information (like Social Security numbers or credit card details) unless absolutely necessary and only through secure channels.

6. Trust Your Instincts: If something feels off or too good to be true, it probably is. Trust your gut and take a step back.

7. Educate Yourself and Others: Stay informed about common scams and share this knowledge with family and friends, especially seniors who may be more vulnerable.

8. Report Scams: If you suspect someone is trying to scam you, contact local law enforcement. Also, a report can be made to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at www.reportfraud.ftc.gov.