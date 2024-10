The Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District hosts an open house at Station 60 in Clarksville on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. Stephanie Smith | News Journal Guests tour Station 60 during the Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District open house on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. Stephanie Smith | News Journal Chief Andrew Wysong (front) dedicates the new sign and the fire station campus in the memory and honor of his father, the late Chief Robert “Bob” Wysong, during the Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District open house on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. Stephanie Smith | News Journal Purchase of the Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District sign was funded 100% by private donations. (Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024) Stephanie Smith | News Journal Chief Robert “Bob” Wysong died on Dec. 26, 2023, after suffering a medical emergency on Christmas Eve. All vehicles in the Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District fleet display a decal honoring Wysong and his legacy. (Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024) Stephanie Smith | News Journal An ambulance on display during the Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District open house at Station 60 in Clarksville on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. Stephanie Smith | News Journal The Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District serves residents in western Clinton and eastern Warren counties. The crew consists of nearly 40 members, including a fire chief and an assistant fire chief. (Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024) Stephanie Smith | News Journal

The Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District hosted an open house at Station 60 in Clarksville on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, to dedicate the new sign and the station campus to the late Chief Robert “Bob” Wysong, who died on Dec. 26, 2023, after suffering a medical emergency on Christmas Eve.