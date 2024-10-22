Community Calendar

The following are upcoming events in Clinton County:

Wine Bottle Lantern Workshop at TinCap

TinCap in collaboration with Sip & Dipity will be hosting a wine bottle lantern workshop on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at TinCap, located at 59 W. Sugartree St. in Wilmington.

General Denver Halloween Party & Costume Contest

General Denver will be throwing a costume party and Halloween party on Friday, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m., located at 81 W. Main St. Come dressed in your Halloween best and enjoy some great food, and drinks, and possibly win a prize.

Scary Movie Trivia at the TinCap

There’s no better way to get in the holiday spirit than enjoying a game of horror trivia at the TinCap. Taking place on Thursday, Oct. 24 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the TinCap, located at 59 W. Sugartree St. in Wilmington.

Twisted Trails Haunted Attraction at Kirkwood Camp & Adventure Park

Explore haunted trails and Muck Manor every Friday and Saturday throughout October. This weekend’s event takes place Friday and Saturday night, Oct. 25 and Oct. 26 from 7:30 to 10 p.m. General Admission is $28 per person, and $43 for a Fast Pass.

Make a Difference Day

Saturday, Oct. 26 is “Make a Difference Day” in Wilmington, a biannual community service event helmed by Sugartree Ministries, located at 302 W. Sugartree St. in Wilmington. The event takes place from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Trunk or Treat in Sabina

Sabina’s Trunk or Treat will be taking place Oct. 26 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Church of Christ, located at 185 S. College St.

Trunk or Treat at the First Christian Church of Wilmington

Candy, games, hot dogs, and prizes at the First Christian Church of Wilmington’s Trunk or Treat on Oct. 26 from 2 to 4 p.m., located at 120 Columbus St. in Wilmington.

Trunk or Treat Wilmington Parks & Recreation

Taking place Saturday, Oct. 26 from 4 to 6 p.m. at J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park at 1330 Fife Ave. For those interested in being a “trunkster,” please contact Kenny Upthegrove at [email protected]. For more information and a layout of the event please visit wilmingtonparks.org.

TinCap Hard Cider Annual Halloween Party

Costume contests, spooky cocktails, Halloween decorations and more are awaiting you at Tin Cap’s annual Halloween party on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 6 to 11 p.m., located at 59 W Sugartree St. With live music by Filo Beddoe.

Take 3 at the Murphy Theatre

Take3, a trio of classical musicians who play everything from Bach to Beatles, will be putting on a show at the historic Murphy Theatre, located at 50 W. Main St. in downtown Wilmington on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 7:30 p.m.

Center Halloween Party

The Clinton County Early Learning Center is having its annual Halloween party on Oct. 31 at 2:30 p.m.. The CCELC is located at 1600 Alex Drive in Wilmington.

Beggar’s Night – Sabina

Sabina’s annual beggar’s night is scheduled for Oct. 31 in Sabina from 6 to 8 p.m.

Trunk or Treat

Hosted by Compassion Wilmington, this event takes place on Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. at 627 S. Nelson Ave. Free food, toys, treats, and more.

Halloween in Clinton County

Don’t be afraid to share the news that Halloween in Clinton County is happening on Oct. 31 in Clinton County from 6 to 8 p.m., according to the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency. So, go enjoy a night of ghosts, goblins, and ghouls across the county and partake in the haunted Halloween spirit.

Blanchester Parks & Recreation Boo Bash

Come enjoy Halloween in Blanchester at their Boo Bash on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Blanchester Municipal Building located at 318 E. Main Street. Featuring a haunted house, a family-friendly maze, games, crafts, and lots of candy.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show Featuring The Denton Affair

The Halloween season isn’t over without a shadow cast viewing of the classic B-movie. Featuring shadow cast The Denton Affair, The Murphy Theatre will be hosting a showing of the campy 70s love letter to RKO Pictures and old horror and science fiction films. Happening Friday, Nov. 1, at 10 p.m., tickets are $15 at the door.

Holiday at The Mill – It’s a Wonderful Life

Start the holiday season at the Sugartree Mill and enjoy home goods and antiques, discounts throughout the store, and complimentary refreshments–including coffee from The Drip on Saturday. Happening Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Drip will be serving coffee from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Movies at the Murphy Presents: ‘Coco’

Celebrate Dia de los Muertos with a showing of the classic Pixar-animated film, “Coco.” The showing begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Murphy Theatre in downtown Wilmington.

Plant Bingo

Come play bingo for plants and other prizes on Sunday, Nov. 3 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Wilmington Municipal Building, located at 69 N. South St. in Wilmington. Guests can buy bingo cards for $0-$20 and play to win plants and other prizes. Any guest who buys three cards of the same dollar amount can turn cards in for a guaranteed prize.