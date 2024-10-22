East Clinton earns PBIS recognition for promoting positive behavior

The East Clinton Local School District recently earned a silver PBIS recognition. Submitted photo

SABINA, Ohio — The East Clinton Local School District has been recognized for its commitment to promoting positive behavior and a supportive learning environment, earning a Silver PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports) recognition for the 2024 Ohio PBIS Showcase.

This distinction celebrates the district’s efforts in implementing effective PBIS strategies across all its buildings.

Ohio’s PBIS Recognition System, coordinated by the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce alongside the Ohio PBIS Network, highlights schools and districts that demonstrate quality and fidelity in their PBIS programs. Awards are granted at various levels—bronze, silver, gold, and district—based on the effectiveness of these implementations.

East Clinton High School Principal Michael Adams shared his thoughts on the recognition, saying, “This award is a testament to the collective efforts of our students, staff, and community. We are committed to creating a positive, inclusive environment where every student can thrive, and the Silver PBIS recognition reflects our ongoing dedication to these values.”

Adams further explained the efforts that went into earning the recognition: “In order to earn recognition, each school had to submit an application and a collection of artifacts that demonstrate how we implement Tier 1 and Tier 2 of PBIS. We submitted artifacts such as meeting agendas, school expectations posters, expectations lesson plans, intervention samples, and more. Earning silver recognition means that we are meeting our goals of recognizing our many amazing students who do what is asked of them at all times, and also providing support to our students who need extra instruction for behavior.”

He also emphasized the teamwork involved in achieving this milestone: “Each of our buildings has PBIS teams that work really hard to implement systems that allow us to meet those goals. Every teacher and staff member played a role in us earning silver recognition, and we would not have success implementing PBIS without everyone’s efforts.”

Superintendent and school staff members echoed these sentiments, expressing their pride in the recognition and the ongoing efforts of the entire school community. More information about PBIS and the criteria for recognition can be found through the Ohio Department of Education’s official resources.