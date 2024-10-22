Kava Haus celebrates 10 years with anniversary event

Kava Haus recognized its 10th anniversary on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, with a special event, including a ribbon-cutting. Submitted photo

Kava Haus commemorated its 10th anniversary on Monday with a lively celebration featuring discounts, prizes, a ribbon-cutting, and a special menu. The event attracted a large crowd of customers and community members, reflecting the coffee shop’s role as a beloved local fixture, according to a news release.

The day included 10% off for all customers, door prizes for the first 10 guests, and a raffle for a custom tumbler and t-shirt. A ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m., attended by local leaders and the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, was a highlight of the celebration. Guests enjoyed a special “Best of Kava” menu and a nostalgic slideshow showcased Kava Haus’s journey and the history of the building.

“We’re so thankful for the incredible support from this community over the past 10 years,” said Brad Heys, owner of Kava Haus. “This celebration was about more than just an anniversary—it was a way to show appreciation to all of our customers and our staff who have made Kava Haus such a special place. We’re excited to continue serving Clinton County for many more years to come.”

For more information about Kava Haus, visit www.thekavahaus.com or call (937) 763-4287.