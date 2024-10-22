State report card discussed at Clinton-Massie BOE meeting

Clinton-Massie Superintendent David Moss presents the district’s Ohio State Report Card components during the school board meeting on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. Moss highlighted key areas of achievement and progress, explaining the new five-star rating system and how it reflects the district’s performance. Serena Hall | News Journal From left: Board members Candace Frump, Phil Harner, Mike Gorman, president Jeremy Lamb, and Andy Avery review reports and discuss district matters during the board meeting.

CLARKSVILLE, Ohio — The Clinton-Massie Local School District Board of Education met on Monday at the middle school, where Superintendent David Moss provided updates on the district’s performance and upcoming communication initiatives.

The meeting began with Moss delivering a presentation on the Ohio State Report Card, giving a detailed overview of how report cards are now evaluated. He explained that the report card system has shifted from traditional letter grades to a five-star rating system, which provides a more comprehensive understanding of the district’s strengths and areas in need of improvement. The main components evaluated include Achievement, Progress, Early Literacy, Gap Closing, Graduation Rates, and College, Career, Workforce, and Military Readiness (CCWM).

As previously reported by the News Journal, on the 2023-24 Ohio State Report Card, Clinton-Massie was awarded four and a half stars out of five, indicating that the district exceeded state standards.

Moss emphasized that the report card largely focuses on test scores. However, he noted that while these scores are a significant metric, Clinton-Massie has made steady improvements since the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. “We continue to improve after COVID, and our staff does an excellent job of building relationships and helping students achieve at a high level,” Moss said.

Next, Moss introduced the board to a new communication initiative called the Quality Profile 2023-2024. The profile is designed to provide a broader view of the district’s achievements and values beyond what is captured by test scores. According to Moss, it covers various aspects of Clinton-Massie, including the district’s history, information on each school, student achievements, leadership, athletics, arts, safety, and more. The profile reflects the efforts of the staff and community in nurturing student success. The Quality Profile can be accessed on the district’s website: cmfalcons.org.

The board discussed the Quality Profile, reviewing the material that had been distributed to them during the meeting. While no formal decision was made regarding its use, the board continues to deliberate on how best to implement this communication tool to engage the community further.

Following a discussion on the Quality Profile, the board went into a executive session to discuss the employment of public employees, which lasted for an extended period.

Upon returning from the executive session, Moss gave another presentation, this time introducing an upcoming communication tool—the Clinton-Massie Messenger. This community mailer aims to improve communication with district residents and provide timely updates on district events, initiatives, and important news.

“In recent years, we’ve mailed out a district calendar to our community. This year, we’re making a change by offering a printed newsletter that will be sent out twice a year. This approach allows us to save money while keeping everyone informed,” said Moss.

In addition, the district sends out a monthly email newsletter, and everyone is welcome to subscribe on the website under the communications section. Moss also explained that the mailer is expected to be available on the district’s website as early as Thursday.