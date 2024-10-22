Trick-or-treaters gather downtown

The Murphy Theatre is one of the stops during the Merchant Trick-or-Treat event in downtown Wilmington on Saturday, Oct. 19. Stephanie Smith | News Journal Mark Berman of BUGMAN Education and Science Shows helps a young girl hold a tarantula at the Bug Burrow Table backstage at the Murphy Theatre during the Merchant Trick-or-Treat in Wilmington on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. Stephanie Smith | News Journal Mealworms on display at the Bug Burrow Table backstage at the Murphy Theatre during the Merchant Trick-or-Treat in Wilmington on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. Stephanie Smith | News Journal Trick-or-treaters load up on candy during the Merchant Trick-or-Treat event in Wilmington on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. Main Street Wilmington | Facebook Wednesday Addams stops by the Wilmington Fire Department during the Merchant Trick-or-Treat event in Wilmington on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. Main Street Wilmington | Facebook Children get ready to strut their stuff during the costume catwalk at the Murphy Theatre during the Merchant Trick-or-Treat event in Wilmington on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. Stephanie Smith | News Journal A cheerleader and a gnome stop to chat with the emcee before continuing down the costume catwalk at the Murphy Theatre during the Merchant Trick-or-Treat event in Wilmington on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. Stephanie Smith | News Journal A skeleton stops to chat with the emcee before continuing down the costume catwalk at the Murphy Theatre during the Merchant Trick-or-Treat event in Wilmington on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. Stephanie Smith | News Journal Pyramid Head from the “Silent Hill” video game series makes an appearance on the costume catwalk at the Murphy Theatre during the Merchant Trick-or-Treat event in Wilmington on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. A final parade down the costume catwalk at the Murphy Theatre to close out the Merchant Trick-or-Treat event in Wilmington on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.

Children got a headstart on Halloween festivities with Wilmington’s Merchant Trick-or-Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.

Thirty-one merchants handed out candy to children dressed as characters like Wednesday Addams, Iron Man and Deadpool (to name just a few). Families could also decorate pumpkins and get their faces painted while enjoying lunch from food trucks. The Murphy Theatre held a Monster Mash featuring bugs, oddities, games and storytime.

The two-hour event wrapped up with a costume catwalk at the Murphy Theatre.

Merchant Trick-or-Treat was sponsored by the Clinton County Convention & Visitors Bureau, Main Street Wilmington, Murphy Theatre and TimberTech.