Trick-or-treaters gather downtown

Children got a headstart on Halloween festivities with Wilmington’s Merchant Trick-or-Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.
Thirty-one merchants handed out candy to children dressed as characters like Wednesday Addams, Iron Man and Deadpool (to name just a few). Families could also decorate pumpkins and get their faces painted while enjoying lunch from food trucks. The Murphy Theatre held a Monster Mash featuring bugs, oddities, games and storytime.
The two-hour event wrapped up with a costume catwalk at the Murphy Theatre.
Merchant Trick-or-Treat was sponsored by the Clinton County Convention & Visitors Bureau, Main Street Wilmington, Murphy Theatre and TimberTech.