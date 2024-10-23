Building Doctors will make rounds Nov. 7, 8 in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Ohio – The Clinton County Historical Society and the Ohio History Connection’s State Historic Preservation Office will sponsor a Building Doctor Clinic for old building owners in and around Wilmington on Nov. 7-8.

The clinic features Building Doctors Nathan Bevil and Kristen Koehlinger of the State Historic Preservation Office.

The clinic begins with a free seminar from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Clinton County History Center, 149 E. Locust St. in Wilmington. Open to all old-building owners in the area, the seminar will feature guidelines for renovation projects and ways to solve some of the most common problems of buildings dating from 1800 to 1960.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, the Building Doctors will visit pre-1960 buildings within five miles of the history center, advising owners on specific building issues by appointment. The Building Doctors examine all kinds of older buildings. Some of the things that typically call for an on-site examination include persistent peeling paint or flaking plaster, a wet basement, deteriorating masonry and plans for remodeling, additions or demolitions.

Building Doctor Nathan Bevil is the Community Planning and Preservation Manager for the State Historic Preservation Office. He administers the Certified Local Government program, guided development of the State Historic Preservation Plan and provides technical assistance to communities on local historic preservation matters. He has a bachelor’s degree in history and historic preservation from Mary Washington College and a Master of Historic Preservation degree from the University of Georgia.

Building Doctor Kristen Koehlinger was appointed Deputy State Historic Preservation Officer and head of the State Historic Preservation Office’s Resource Protection and Review department this past spring. She joined the office in 2019 as a project-reviews manager. She earned a master’s degree in civil engineering from Purdue University and a bachelor’s degree in environmental design, with an architecture emphasis, from Ball State University. She previously worked almost 20 years as a structural engineer designing bridges and buildings, but her favorite projects involved historic properties, prompting her to return to school at Eastern Michigan University, where she received her second master’s degree, in historic preservation.

The seminar and on-site consultations are free with advance registration. To register, go to building-doctor.org or call 800-499-2470 or 614-298-2000. For more information, contact Shelby Boatman, executive director, Clinton County Historical Society, at 937-382-4684 or [email protected].

The Building Doctors program is made possible in part by a grant from the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Historic Preservation Fund, administered by the State Historic Preservation Office. Each clinic is made possible by support from local co-sponsors, as well.

The Ohio History Connection’s State Historic Preservation Office is Ohio’s official historic preservation agency. It identifies historic places in Ohio, nominates properties to the National Register of Historic Places, reviews federally assisted projects for effects on historic, architectural and archaeological resources in Ohio, consults on conservation of older buildings and sites and offers educational programs and publications.