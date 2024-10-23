Career, grad school & internship fair coming to WC Oct. 29

WILMINGTON, Ohio — More than 60 recruiters from business, industry, law enforcement, agriculture and non-profit organizations seeking potential employees and interns will converge at Wilmington College for its annual Fall Career Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 2 to 6 p.m., on the turf field at the Center for Sport Sciences.

The event, which is open to the public, is designed to introduce WC students to potential future employers, as well as opportunities for internships and graduate studies.

The College impresses upon students that good grades and possessing impressive skill sets are important, but they shouldn’t overlook the necessity of developing good communication and networking skills. And that point should especially speak to freshmen and others for whom graduation is still years away. Indeed, attaining a fulfilling career is a long process in which preparation is key to success.

It is a myth and misconception that one’s career search should start their junior year. It needs to begin when students are freshmen. Students will benefit if they research both their fields of interest and the most desirable employers in those areas to really understand what they’re looking for and what companies are looking for. That way, they’ll be better prepared to land those good opportunities.

Students have been working with the Career Resources Office on preparing resumes, cover letters and building talking points that would distinguish them from others seeking the same job or internship. WC’s hallmark for hands-on learning experiences often gives students a leg up on applicants from many other schools.

Also, students learn they should not be dissuaded from speaking with certain employers by thinking those organizations’ goods and services do not correspond to their academic major. Indeed, almost every organization, business and industry hires staff in areas ranging from human resources and accounting to communication, marketing, sales and government relations.