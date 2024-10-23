College football Week 9: No. 8 LSU visits No. 14 Texas A&M to battle for first place in SEC College football Week 9: No. 8 LSU visits No. 14 Texas A&M to battle for first place in SEC College football Week 9: No. 8 LSU visits No. 14 Texas A&M to battle for first place in SEC

No. 8 LSU’s visit to No. 14 Texas A&M this weekend gives us an improbable, late October battle for first place in the Southeastern Conference.

The Tigers were picked fifth in the preseason media poll and the Aggies ninth. Both have won six straight since season-opening losses and are the only SEC teams unbeaten in conference play.

LSU’s ascent has coincided with freshman Caden Durham’s emergence at running back and first-year defensive coordinator Blake Baker’s unit coalescing since linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. and defensive lineman Jacobian Guillory went out with season-ending injuries.

Texas A&M was without quarterback Conner Weigman for three games because of a shoulder injury. Marcel Reed was solid as Weigman’s replacement, and the Aggies have been able to lean on running back Le’Veon Moss and a Nic Scourton-led defense that’s allowed 20 points or fewer in five games.

The SEC’s other Top 25 matchup has No. 5 Texas at No. 25 Vanderbilt. The Longhorns have a shaky quarterback situation coming out of last week’s loss to Georgia. The Commodores, on a three-game winning streak and ranked for the first time in more than a decade, already have beaten Alabama and are looking to collect another big pelt.

No. 20 Illinois will play its first regular-season game west of the Rocky Mountains since 2014 when it visits No. 1 Oregon. The Illini have beaten three Top 25 opponents after having gone 3-40 against ranked teams since the 2008 Rose Bowl. The Ducks entered the week No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 for the first time since 2012 and are 7-0 for the first time since 2013.

No. 24 Navy, which has been part of one of the season’s feel-good stories along with No. 23 Army, will put its unblemished record on the line when it faces No. 12 Notre Dame at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Best game

No. 8 LSU (6-1, 3-0 SEC) at No. 14 Texas A&M (6-1, 4-0), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

This matchup, like many, could have major College Football Playoff implications by the end of the season. That particularly resonates with A&M’s 12th Man fan base, which hasn’t forgotten being left out of the four-team playoff in 2020 in favor of Notre Dame. The Aggies are looking for a second top-10 win here.

Mike Elko is off to the best start by a first-year Aggies coach since D.X. Bible went 8-0 in 1917. LSU’s roll has included narrow wins over South Carolina and Mississippi.

The home team has won each of the last seven meetings. A&M is favored by 2 1/2 points, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

Heisman watch

Miami’s Cam Ward keeps building his case. His 319 yards passing against Louisville last week made him the first Hurricanes quarterback to throw for over 300 in seven consecutive games. His average of 362.6 per game leads the nation, as do his 24 touchdown passes. Next up is the rivalry game against floundering Florida State at home.

Numbers to know

7 — Consecutive seasons Kansas State has blocked at least one punt, the longest streak in the nation.

8 — Consecutive quarters Oklahoma has not scored a touchdown.

13 — Tulane’s winning streak in regular-season conference games (AAC), longest in the nation.

81.6% — Ohio State quarterback Will Howard’s completion rate over the past two games (49 of 60).

598 — Career scrimmage touches by Rutgers fifth-year running back Kyle Monangai — all with no fumbles, according to Sportradar.

Under the radar

No. 17 Boise State (5-1, 2-0 MWC) at UNLV (6-1, 2-0), Friday, 10:30 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network)

The CFP’s expansion to 12 teams guarantees a bid to the highest-ranked Group of Five conference champion, and both of these teams are in the thick of the race for it.

If the season ended today, Boise State would be the G5 entry based on an AP Top 25-based projection. UNLV is getting the third-most votes among teams outside the Top 25, and No. 23 Army and No. 24 Navy right now represent the American Athletic Conference’s best chances.

Broncos star Ashton Jeanty will be challenged by the Mountain West’s top run defense. The Rebels are bowl-eligible in consecutive seasons for the first time. Regardless of outcome, these teams could meet again Dec. 6 in the MWC title game.

Hot seat

Lincoln Riley won 17 of his first 20 games at Southern California; he’s lost nine of his last 14.

The Trojans have not shown themselves to be finishers during their 1-4 start in Big Ten play. The four losses are by a combined 14 points, and all in games USC held leads in the second half.

Last week’s collapse in a 29-28 loss at Maryland was egregious. The Terrapins, down 28-14 with 13 minutes left, converted two fourth downs during a touchdown drive and a two-point pass, and a blocked field goal and pass interference penalty set up the winning touchdown with 53 seconds left.

The heat will get turned up another notch if the Trojans don’t win at home against Rutgers, which has lost three straight.

