Wilmington Police responded to a single-vehicle accident in front of Kroger at 1230 Rombach Ave. around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. According to police, the vehicle’s tire malfunctioned, causing the driver to lose control. No injuries were reported.