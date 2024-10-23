Simon Kenton Class of 1964 celebrates 60th reunion

Eighteen members of the Simon Kenton Class of 1964 recently celebrated their 60th reunion at Cherrybend Pheasant Farm. Row 1: Miriam Stickney Jennings; Ann Rudisill Haxton; Wayne Ellis; Ruthann Freeland Lanter; Connie Sayre Mason; David Dean; and Lynn Terrell. Row 2: Bob Carey; John Levo; John Salisbury; Don Gibson; Becky Terrell Strafford; Walter Streber; Sylvia Bond Henry; Jeff Custis; Dave Roberts; Connie Sharp Hooper; and Anita Murphy Roberts. Submitted photo

Eighteen members of the Simon Kenton Class of 1964 recently celebrated their 60th reunion at Cherrybend Pheasant Farm, thanks to the hospitality of classmate Wayne Ellis. Beautiful flower arrangements from the garden of Connie Mason adorned the social room. Dr. Becky Strafford shared photos from past reunions as well as updates on attendees and those unable to attend.

Classmates then traveled to Lees Creek where they had graduated from Simon Kenton High School 60 years before, and toured the new East Clinton Middle School and High School. Middle School Principal Matt Melnek proudly took the group through the beautiful facility, assisted by 1964 classmate Dr. Bob Carey. Carey is an East Clinton board member currently serving in his 35th year.

Upon return, class vice president Lynn Terrell welcomed guests and recognized service members David Dean and Don Gibson, who were in attendance. Connie Mason used lovely antique frames to recognize and honor the 13 service members and 26 deceased class members.

A delicious buffet meal prepared by Shoelaces Catering was enjoyed while reminiscing. The class trivia game winner was Connie Hooper. Various class members remarked that the merger of Simon Kenton and New Vienna during their senior year was highly successful. In nine months, lasting friendships were formed and have endured for 60 years.

The class proudly donated $800 to Operation Cherrybend, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to thank wounded veterans for their courageous sacrifice.

Committee members were Bob Carey, Wayne Ellis, Sylvia Henry, John Levo, Connie Mason, Becky Strafford and Lynn Terrell.