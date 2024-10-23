Way Back Wednesday: Mt. Pleasant 8th grade graduates

This photo is from May 1952 and shows a teacher and the girls in the Mt. Pleasant School eighth grade graduating class, from left to right, Ruth Ann Norris, Millicent Inwood, Paula Andrew, Leona Smith and teacher Ramona Dumford.

Can you tell us more? Share it at [email protected]. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County History Center. Like this image? Reproduction copies of this photo are available by calling the History Center. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684.

Clinton County History Center