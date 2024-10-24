Big Ten This Week: No. 20 Illinois seeking to beat top-ranked team for first time since 2007 Big Ten This Week: No. 20 Illinois seeking to beat top-ranked team for first time since 2007 Big Ten This Week: No. 20 Illinois seeking to beat top-ranked team for first time since 2007

Things to watch this week in the Big Ten Conference:

Game of the week

No. 20 Illinois (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) at No. 1 Oregon (7-0, 4-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

Oregon is ranked No. 1 in the nation for the first time since 2012 as it prepares to host Illinois, which is coming off a 21-7 triumph over Michigan. The Ducks won 35-0 at Purdue last week for their first overall shutout since 2012 and first road shutout since 1992.

Illinois gets a shot at the No. 1 team in the nation just a week after defeating the defending national champion Wolverines. The Illini already have beaten three Top 25 teams this year, the first time they’ve done that since 2007. That 2007 season also included Illinois’ last victory over a top-ranked team – a 28-21 triumph at Ohio State.

BetMGM Sportsbook has Oregon as a 21 1/2-point favorite.

The undercard

No. 3 Penn State (6-0, 3-0) at Wisconsin (5-2, 3-1), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

Wisconsin has outscored its last three opponents by a combined 117-16, but it’s hard to figure out what to make of the Badgers’ surge because it’s come against the likes of Purdue, Rutgers and Northwestern.

A much bigger test comes Saturday against Penn State, a 6 ½-point favorite.

Penn State has won its last five meetings with Wisconsin and had last week off, giving the Nittany Lions extra time to prepare. The Badgers are 2-13 in their last 15 games against Top 25 teams, and they’re seeking their first win over a top-five team since beating No. 1 Ohio State in 2010.

Impact players

UCLA QB Ethan Garbers threw for 383 yards and four touchdowns as the Bruins edged Rutgers 35-32 for their first Big Ten victory. He went 32 of 38 and posted the fifth-highest completion percentage for any UCLA quarterback since 1980.

Illinois OLB Gabe Jacas forced a fumble and had 2 ½ sacks and 13 tackles against Michigan.

Indiana’s Tayven Jackson will be the 11th-ranked Hoosiers’ starting quarterback while Kurtis Rourke recovers from an injured right thumb. Jackson went 7 of 8 for 91 yards with two touchdowns after Rourke got hurt during Indiana’s 56-7 blowout of Nebraska.

Wisconsin RB Tawee Walker has rushed for 418 yards and six touchdowns during the Badgers’ three-game winning streak.

Inside the numbers

The top three FBS quarterbacks in completion percentage are all Big Ten players: Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel (.770), Rourke (.746) and Ohio State’s Will Howard (.733). Washington’s Will Rogers is fifth (.722) and Penn State’s Drew Allar is seventh (.705). … Maryland WR Kai Felton has 64 catches this season to lead all power-conference players. His 803 yards receiving rank second among power-conference players, behind the 987 by Mississippi’s Tre Harris. … Michigan State’s Jonathan Kim tied the modern-day Big Ten single-game record by kicking six field goals in the Spartans’ 32-20 victory over Iowa. Michigan’s Jake Moody made six field goals against Indiana in 2018. Purdue’s E.C. Robertson kicked seven against Rose Polytechnic in 1900. … Oregon has won 35 of its last 36 home games.

Now don’t get upset

Wisconsin hasn’t had much success against Penn State lately and has struggled against all Top 25 teams over the last few years, but the Badgers have played much better of late. Penn State showed its road toughness a couple of weeks ago by coming from behind to win at USC, but the Nittany Lions will be dealing with a more hostile environment playing a night game at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin should at least cover the spread and just might win outright.

