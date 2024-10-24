Foreigner announced as first 2025 Ohio State Fair concert

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Hitting the market early, the Ohio State Fair has announced Foreigner as the first concert of the 2025 concert and event series lineup, according to a news release.

Foreigner just announced the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Celebration tour hitting venues across the country following the band’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday.

On July 24, the second day of the 2025 Ohio State Fair, Foreigner will take the stage in the WCOL Celeste Center at 7 p.m.

The group is no stranger to fairgoers as they appeared in the WCOL Celeste Center during the 2022 Ohio State Fair as part of Foreigner’s The Greatest Hits Tour. Tying Fleetwood Mac and exceeding Journey and many other classic rock groups, Foreigner has nine Top 10 hits.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, Oct. 25 at 10 a.m.

Concert tickets purchased in advance include admission to the fair, giving concertgoers and fair fans the opportunity to enjoy the food, rides, entertainment, agriculture, arts, and all other aspects of the Ohio State Fair before attending a show. All paid Ohio State Fair concerts take place in the indoor, air-conditioned WCOL Celeste Center. Tickets will be available for purchase at ticketmaster.com/OhioStateFair.

Additional concert announcements will be released this winter.

Unless otherwise noted, there is a limit of eight tickets per person, per show on the first day of sale. Please note that Ticketmaster no longer offers retail outlets.

The Ohio Expo Center is proud to host the Ohio State Fair. With big-name entertainment, educational activities, hundreds of exhibits and one of the largest junior livestock shows in the nation, the 2025 Ohio State Fair will run July 23 – Aug. 3. For more information, visit ohiostatefair.com.