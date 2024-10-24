Local ‘caught green-handed’ for recycling properly

Judy Hurst-Bollinger (left) poses with her recycled-content prize pack after being “caught green-handed” by Erin Camery (right) and “Buster the Mouse” from the Clinton County Solid Waste Management District. Hurst-Bollinger was recognized for her dedication to recycling at the drop-off location in Wilmington. Photo courtesy of CCSWMD

Judy Hurst-Bollinger, a Wilmington area resident and retired educator, was recently recognized by the Clinton County Solid Waste Management District for her commitment to recycling. Hurst-Bollinger was “caught green-handed” by “Buster the Mouse” and Erin Camery, representatives of the Solid Waste Management District, as she responsibly placed recyclables into the community drop-off containers at 1274 W. Main St. in Wilmington.

Hurst-Bollinger has been a faithful user of the Clinton County Drop-off Recycling locations since she moved to the area from Tennessee five years ago. Throughout her life, she has dedicated herself to making a difference, particularly in the lives of her students. Even in retirement, she continues to have a positive impact on the community by practicing environmentally friendly habits like recycling, which conserves natural resources and reduces waste.

In recognition of her efforts to follow the “3-Rs”—reduce, reuse, recycle—Hurst-Bollinger was awarded a recycled-content prize pack. Her prizes included a new entry rug and a reusable shopping bag, which she looks forward to using with her beloved rescue cats.

“Thank you, Judy! Your lifelong commitment to service is an inspiration to us all,” said representatives from the Solid Waste Management District.

Residents of Clinton County are encouraged to participate in local recycling efforts. By properly recycling household items such as bottles, jars, cans, and newspapers at one of the five drop-off locations, anyone could be the next person “caught green-handed” and win great prizes.

For more information on recycling locations and acceptable materials, visit the Solid Waste Management District’s website at www.co.clinton.oh.us/recycling.