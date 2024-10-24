Local real estate transactions

This list of recent real estate transactions within Clinton County is provided by the Office of Clinton County Auditor Terence G. Habermehl and transcribed by News Journal staff.

-Margo M. Seyfang to David W. Storer & Melissa L. Storer *SD, 1305 Gallimore Rd $490,000.

-Dixon Robby & Kari Dixon *SD to David Sadelfeld & Stacey Sadelfeld *SD, 5280 Terrance Ridge Dr., $44,000.

-Design Holdings LLC to Bradley J. Helton & Lindsey Helton *SD, 40 Pebble Stone Ln $270,400.

-Duglin Joshua L to Samuel A. Brothers, 190 N Beechgrove Rd., $90,000.

– Butler Tara Nicole *LE to Patricia M. Rudduck to Walter J. Peelle & Cynthia A. Camp *SD, 201 Loving Ln., $170,000.

– Curtis FRLT to Judith L. Vance, 11928 Fem Ln., $180,000.

– J&K Bath Enterprises to Southwind Wilmington LLC, 7684 Kyles Station Rd., $325,000.

– Whittenburg Douglas M to Brett David Bandow, 306 Wexford PL, $185,000.

– Hoffer J. Russell & Rosemary Hoffer *SD to Andrew R. Blankenship & Monica R. Blankenship *SD, 8611 W SR 73 $280,000.

– DSV SPV3 LLC to CED Properties LLC, 2566 Center Rd., St $27,600.

– Burgess Phillip Craig 1/2 Int & Marsha Lee Burgess 1/2 Int *SD to Austin Newman, 1030 W Locust St $150,000.

– Price Robin to Shona Baisden, 170 Park St $71,400.

– Shelby Enterprises Ltd to AAAR Wilmington LLC, 155 Holiday Dr $7,600,000.

– George Mark D 1/2 Int & Robert Michael George 1/2 Int to JTS Farms LLC, 799 Collett Rd $1,350,000.

– Horn-White Jennifer S 1/2 Int & Andrew R. White 1/2 Int *SD to Tristan Mathewson & Brianna Mathewson *SD, 201 Bobbitt Rd $359,900.

-Federal National Mortgage Association to Brian Williams, 11874 SR 730, Blanchester, $347,000.

– Hete Joseph C & Carrie J *SD to Joseph C Hete & Carrie J Hete SD, 318 Pyle Rd $0.

-Anchor Roger L & Janet T Achor to State of Ohio Department of Transportation, 505 S SR 741, Lebanon, $0.

-Allen Jondra K to Jondra K Allen 1/2 INT & Marvin Allen 1/2 INT, 2390 Brown Rd., $0.

-Medley Orville D & Leah M Medley *SD to Leah M Medley, 4120 Jonesboro Rd., $0.

-Barbian Matthew A & Deidre M *SD to George Rose, 1750 S State Route 72, $124,500.

-Fooce Wanda L & Roger D Fooce *SD to Brittany N. Furguson & Jason A. Furguson *SD, 561 W Washington St $67,500.

-Hartley Brenda S to Krista N Jennett & Kelly M Hartley, 7282 Fairground Rd., $0.

-Richardson Lorrie to Howard H Dickten & Brittany L Bonweg SD, Richardson St., 2306 SR 28, $$17,600.

-Tedrick Margarete to Kim E Hayes & Jasmine Tedrick SD, 7618 Ross Rd., $0.

-Patrick William Ernest to Corby L Carnell & Brian K Smith & Donald E Smith & Kathy S Kara, 36 E Ruby Ave., $0.

-Fisher Robert M. & Cheryl E. to Robert M. Fisher & Cheryl E. Fisher *SD, 320 Fleming Rd $0.

-Morris Jacqueline D. to James Rawlins & Rachel Hager SD, 163 Truesdell St $248,500.

-Furguson Alexis E. to Hoppe RLT, 712 W Locust ST, $221,500.

-Pitts Jonathan Mark & Carey Ann Pitts to John David Tunon IV, 907 N Lincoln St., Wilmington, $202,400.

-White William G & Sarah R to William G White, 720 N Broadway St $85,300.

-MB3 Investments LLC to Anthony Fife, 94 E Washington St $75,000.

-Wheasler Rhonda Lynn to Rhonda L Wheasler RLT, 261 Fox Run Dr $0.

-Brown Bob & Aleta A *SD to Aleta J Brown, 379 Hiatt Ave $0.

-Scott & Tammy Speaight *SD to Scott Speaight, 271 Taylor Dr $0.

-Singleton Barbara B & Leanne Stone *SD to Leanne Stone, 257 Mitchell Rd $0.

-CEO Chapin LLC to Michael L Barnes & Ruth Barnes *SD, 3982 Old SR 73 $275,000.

-Parsons Brian J to Megan K Reuber, 1404 Levo Rd $232,000.

-Cynthia Merriman & Joetta Smithson & Lorna Kiser to Bryan D Fisher, 1265 Mckibben Rd.,0 $205,000.

-Ellis Susan D & Sarah D Ellis & Kathryn S Ryan to Nancy Ellis & Robert Wayne Ellis, 266 Darbyshire Rd., $0.

-Foster Delena to Lacie Belle Sapp, 34 E SR 350 $55,000.

-McNamara Robert D & Shawna M McNamara *SD to Robert D McNamara, 55 Whitethorne Ct $0.

-Jefferson Melinda J to Scott Himes, 571 N Walnut St $195,000.

-Norton Todd J & Marybeth to Megan K Motsinger, 102 Appian Way $312,000.

-Lamron Development LLC to Jessica Tarter, 7366 Harrison Ave., $189,900.

-Cooper Ronald 1/2 INT & Donna Cooper 1/2 INT to Ronald H Cooper & Donna D Cooper *SD, 1109 Gumley Rd $0.

-Turner Joan M & Gary S Bull to Gary S Bull, Old SR 134 $45,000.

-Maverick Trust to Janine K Sodini RLT, 323 Olivers Trl $1,050,000.

-Por Boy Enterprises LLC to Wyatt M Mann, 151 Linkhart Dr $159,000.

-York Nikolaus T to Jenna Huston & Joseph Huston *SD, 732 S Beechgrove Rd $320,000.

-Burgess James E Jr to Kim Lynn Hazard & Tonia R Decker, Lazenby St $0.

-Rowe Ronnie Kendall & Gail Ann *SD to Gail Ann Rowe, PO Box 263, $0.

-Hertlein Hannah & Emily Hertlein to Brian J Parsons & Taylor N Mann, 3291 Townsend Rd $350,000.

-Johnson Liming Ruth Ann to Liming Principal Protection Trust, 2420 Bernard Rd., $0.

-Huy Peservation Trust to BKKL Homes LLC, 80 Sassafras Ln., Wilmington, $7,300.00.

-Pollack Jodi A to Nicholas Allen & Lauren Allen, 477 N Columbus St., Blanchester, $200,000.

– Shutts Warren & Rinda J Shutts *SD to Rinda J Shutts, 1858 Nauvoo Rd $0.

-Wilmington Hope House Inc to Wilmington Hope House: A Safe Place for Women & Children LLC, 495 E Locust St $0.

– Nancy Ellis & Robert Wayne Ellis to Ellis Family Enterprise LLC 1/2 INT & Kathryn S Ryan 1/4 INT & Sarah Ellis-Williams 1/4 INT & *LE Nancy Ellis & Robert Wayne Ellis, 266 Darbyshire Rd, $0.

-McNamara Robert to Robert D McNamara, 55 Whitehome Court, $0.

-Miller Charlie J 3/5 INT & Natalie K Miller 2/5 INT * LE Douglas R & Anita D Miller to Sherry Havens, 5280 Worthington Rd SW, $0.

-Orbitaldaisy LLC to Sherry Havens, 4936 Chandler Xing, Liberty Township, $150,000.

-Simpson Gary to Marcie Quigley & Rachel Waggoner, 341 King Rd, $0.

-Bowman Ricky A to Miller Contractors Inc, PO Box 273 $105,000.

-Patton Bryan & Lauren Patton *SD to Cindy McCouch, 249 Taylor Dr $179,900.

-Manor Matthew R & William S *SD to Manor RT 1/2 INT & William S Manor 1/2 INT, 9448 US 68 $0.

-Rogers Suzann E to Ty G Baker & Bethany L Baker *SD, 4293 Farmers Rd $181,000.

-Engle Carol A to Robert Sexton, 4900 Caleb Hill Rd., $0.

-Carter Bryan & Julie Carter *SD to Real Resolutions Group LTD, 437 Naomi CT., $60,000.

-Rinda J Shutts to Ashton Bauman & Jamie McCollister *SD, 1858 Nauvoo Rd $213,000.

-Shelton Elvin & Jeanie *SD to Timberhaven LLC, 5744 Sandymount Dr.,$35,000.

-Hasz David & Angela Hasz to Board of County Commissioners of Clinton County Ohio, 1850 Davids DR STE 208, $0.

-Shinkle Ronald D & Sherry A *SD to Board of County Commissioners of Clinton County Ohio, Farmers Rd $0.

-Fisher Vincent C & Jona A Fisher & Pamela Brady to Michael Ellis Farm Trust, 623 Horseshow Rd., $17,000.

-Michael Ellis Farm Trust *LE to Michael S and Catherine J Mason to Vincent C Fisher & Jona A Fisher & Pamela Brady, 1514 Fisher Rd $0.

-Greystone Ridge Trust to John P Auskamp & Laura L Auskamp *SD, 381 Hunt Rd $0.

-Eryne Dailey 1/2 INT & Jacob Logan Dailey 1/2 INT to John Tell, 315 Alumni Cir $172,300.

-Lieurance Shane & Amanda Lieurance *SD to Shane T Lieurance & Amanda L Lieurance FRLT, 640 Prairie Ave $0.

-Sallee Raymond & Melinda *SD to Sallee Family RLT, 186 Woodland Dr $0.

-Janine K Sodini RLT to Mark Bush & Andrea Bush, 739 Todds Ridge Rd $785,000.

-Long Anthony C & Karen L Long to Grant McDermott & Heather Stevens *SD, 88 Country Manor Dr $420,000.

-Pigg Joseph C & Melissa A Hill *SD to Wesley Mitchell & Asia Robertson *SD, 161 S First St $165,000.

-Brewer Daryl W & Valerie B *SD to Daryl Brewer & Valerie B Brewer RLT, Watkins Rd $0.

-Werno Tamara Lee to Board of County Commissioners of Clinton County, 1850 Davids Dr., STE 208, $0.

-Ballard Jason G to Board of County Commissioners of Clinton County Ohio, 1850 Davids Dr., STE 208, $0.

-Dawley Curtis H & Sandra J *SD to Board of County Commissioners of Clinton County Ohio, 1850 Davids Dr., STE 208, $0.

-Kirkpatrick Charles L & Gloria M *SD to Ian Jeffrey Cook & Elise Michelle Cook *SD, 225 W Main St $107,500.

-Merz Marilyn S to Samantha A Campbell, 60 Hiawatha Rd $0.

-Barrowcliff Tammy M & Sean R Barrowcliff *SD to City Concepts Inc, 1221 Franklin Ave., $80,000.

-Crop Production Services Inc to Joshua Barclay Houck & Kathryn Lynn Houck, 1028 Mount Olive Dr., $640,000.

-Waudby Aaron & Melinda Waudby to Lauren Jane Patton & Bryan Kyle Patton *SD, 104 Hawthorne Dr $388,000.

-Express Housing Solutions LLC to Judy Gillespie, 306 S Church St $179,900.

-Freedom Mortgage Corporation to Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, 200 N Classen Blvd, Ste 3200, Oklahoma City, $0.

-Testamentary Trust of David C Deck & Matthew E Deck to Testamentary Trust of David C Deck 2/6 INT & Matthew E Deck 3/6 INT & Grant Michael Deck 1/6 INT, 615 West St., $0.

-Lamb Ida M to Kathy M Bullock & Darrell Lamb, 1745 6460 Slint Trl., $0.

-David Jones & Lisa Jones to Zero Point Properties LLC, 989 Turner Rd $0.

-Kim E Hayes & Jasmine Tedrick *SD to James Tissandier Construction LLC, 8119 Oakgrove Rd., Lynchburg, $110,000.

-Richardson Kenneth E & Helen M *SD to Helen M Richardson, 202 S Vine St., $0.

-Morgan Stephen A & Courtney P Morgan *SD to Samuel M Morgan & Cynthia A Morgan *SD, 1495 Hiney Rd $280,000.

-Knapp Nancy J to Christa J Polk, 50 S College St $0.

-Griggs Robin to Robin L Griggs RLT, 5759 Shadow Lawn dr., $0.

-Whitener Judy C to Judy C Whitener Irrevocable Trust, 209 S Grove St $0.

-Moore Roseanne C to Jenny Brooks, 368 Darbyshire Dr.,Wilmington, $0.

-Jenny Brooks to Myron Beers, 457 Florence Ave. $0.

-Charlie J Miller 3/5INT & C&N Miller Land LLC 2/5INT *LE Douglas R Miller & Anita D Miller to C&N Miller Land LLC *LE Douglas R Miller & Anita D Miller, 5280 Worthington RD SE., $0.

-Harless Dylan G & Kyla M Harless *SD to David Sanders, 106 Greene View Ct $225,000.

-Moburg Todd & Krista Moburg *SD to Todd Moburg, 534 Falcon Hill Way $0.

-Kornman Oetzel Sharon A to Kornman-Oetzel FT, 1564 Hiney Rd $0.

-Chesnut David G & Ruth T *SD to Ruth T Chesnut, 44 Deer Run Ct $0.

-Ruth T Chesnut to Anastasia Marie Taylor RLT, 44 Deer Run Ct $631,400.

-Townsend John T & Jenna L Townsend *SD to Michael Plymire & Alyssa Plymire *SD, 9937 S SR 134 $111,600.

-Brannon John S & Roberta A *SD to John S Brannon, 121 Jordan St., Reesville, $0.

-Stiverson Steven A & Edith A *SD to Steven A Stiverson & Edith A Stiverson & Adam Stiverson *SD, Frances Dr $0.

-Todd Moburg to Michael Robert Moore & Christine M Moore *SD, 445 Thomas Dr., $718,000.

-Penewit Tiffany & Jacob Penewit *SD to Tyler Hodge & Madison Hodge *SD, 2223 Lebanon Rd., $195,000.

-CRD Property Holdings LLC to CRDLUCY LLC, 1324 Bedfordshire Dr., $0.

-Slifka Anna K to Madison McClure & Brian McClure *SD, 566 Gumley Rd $300,000.

– Melanie J Bryant to Jacob Boldman, 6869 SR 729 $190,000.

-Warren Grant P to Michael Morgan & Tina Morgan *SD, 896 Brown Rd $315,000.

-Thatcher Gary L & Bobbie I to Gary L Thatcher & Bobbie I Thatcher SD, 542 Brooke BLVD, Wilmington , $0.

-Burns Maurice & Jahazia Burns *SD to P&D Investments LLC, 5311 Robert Ave.,Cincinatti, $106,500.

-Morgan Michael A & Tina D Morgan *SD to Darren Clarence Ahrmann & Karen Ahrmann *SD, 2250 US 68 $193,000.

– Shumaker Clinton Burdette to Andrew Jackson & Jasmine Jackson *SD, 112 W. Main St $52,000.

-Smith Allen Peggy S to Peggy S Smith, 4703 SR 22 3 $0.

– Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 3401 West End Ave STE 760., Nashville, TN, $0.

-Pinkerton Jr Brian J 1/2 INT & Pinkerton Kelly 1/2 INT to Jennifer Orcutt & Jeremiah Orcutt, 561 Romans Rd $359,900.

-Jordan Ronald to CRD Property Holdings LLC, 1324 Bedfordshire Dr., Loveland, $89,900.

-Wilson Keith A & Deborah A *SD to Alan Joseph Oeder & Elizabeth E Smith *SD, S George Rd $0.

-Schweitzer Ryan & Cicely Schweitzer to Shawn M Vanscoy & Amanda J Neanover-Vanscoy & Scott S Wain *SD, 6000 SR 730 $215,000.

-Scroggy Robyn to Julie A Arnett & Bryan J Arnett, 97 Glenwood Cir $250,000.

-Wolf Brian T & Thomas G Wolf *SD to Corey Sapp & Lacie Sapp *SD, 675 Sprague Rd $320,000.

-Cristo Homes Inc to Samara Crisp & Lindsay Crisp, 550 Red Maple Ln $344,800.

-Quallen Donald D to Philip D Quallen & Michaella B Quallen *SD, 2159 SR 380 $770,000.

-Buchanan Jeff to Brian Abney & Brian Ruel *SD, 567 Westboro Rd $64,800.

-Johnson Robert E to Jeanie Shelton, 274 N Lincon St., $25,000.

-Prickett Brett L & Cassandra B to Prickett Family RLT, 1207 Beatty Rd $0.

-Harber Lisa to Christine Boland, 132 Woodland Dr $202,000.

-Tuck John Michael to Casey J Everhart, 237 Grove St $175,000.

-Cox Catherine & Jacob Johns *SD to Brendon Walters, 6269 State Route 350, $295,000.