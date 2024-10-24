September crimes & traffic reports

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Judge David Henry currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pleaded guilty or were found guilty between Sept. 3 and Sept. 30.

Lenzy D. Mackey, 38, of Humble, found guilty of going 83 in a 70 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $135 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Anthony Nicholas, 42, of Blanchester, found guilty of tag/sticker violation. Fined $140, assessed $160 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Natisha V. Feldman, 33, of Leesburg, found guilty of going 74 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $195 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Shrey J. Maniya, 37, of Wilmington, found guilty of going 69 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $195 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Brittany A. Hornschemeier, 37, of Wilmington, found guilty of theft. Fined $200, assessed $170 in court fees. Sentenced to 180 days in jail with 176 suspended, supervised probation, 16 hours of community service, and no contact with Walmart.

Navyarsi Kallam, 23, of Dayton, found guilty of going 76 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $130, assessed $195 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Navyarsi Kallam, 23, of Dayton, found guilty of temp. Permit violation. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Paul A. Conger, 40, of Loveland, found guilty of 12-point suspension. Fined $250, assessed $170 in court fees. Sentenced to 180 days in jail with 177 suspended, one year non-reporting probation.

Jamal R. Dowel, 39, of Lebanon, found guilty of seat belt violation. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Todd M. Mangeot Jr., 30, of Wilmington, found guilty of going 86 in a 65 speed zone. Fined $130, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Paul A. Conger, 40, of Loveland, found guilty of ALS suspension. Fined $250, assessed $170 in court fees. Sentenced to 180 days in jail with 174 suspended, one year non-reporting probation.

Lucky Tilton, 51, of Greenfield, found guilty of expired tags. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees.

Russell T. Mahler, 28, of Blanchester, found guilty of seat belt violation. Fined $30, assessed $170. Case waived by defendant.

Vickie J. McNichols, 71, of Wilmington found guilty of going 67 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Jeffrey M. Kaczmarek, 28, of West Chester, found guilty of going 81 in a 65 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Scott T. Hostenske, 48, of Coppell, guilty of going 89 in a 70 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Freddie Montgomery Jr., 44, of Franklin, found guilty of over length/height violation. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Bryce C. Downey, 23, of Washington Court House, found guilty of going 88 in a 70 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Billy I. Bedgood Jr., 57, of Sabina, found guilty of going 46 in a 35 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

James Allen, 19, of Independence, found guilty of going 69 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Adam C. Germann, 26, of Wilmington, found guilty of going 68 in a 55 speed zone. Fined 68 in a 55 speed zone. Case waived by defendant.

Edgar R. Javier Martinez, 30, of Wilmington, found guilty of operating a vehicle without operating license. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Edgar R. Javier Martinez, 30, of Wilmington, found guilty of going 50 in a 35 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Ashleigh P. Myers, 37, of Wilmington, found guilty of failure to control. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Sheri A. Williams, 36, of Sabina, found guilty of driving under financial responsibility law suspension or cancellation. Fined $250, assessed $170 in court fees.

Marshall A. Faries, 42, of Midland, found guilty of driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction. Fined $250, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

William J. Colley, 50, of New Vienna, found guilty of seat belt violation. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Ronald K. Walter, 72, of Wilmington, found guilty of going 47 in a 35 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Paul F. Moke, 71, of Wilmington, found guilty of going 69 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Levi McClannahan, 35, of Blanchester, found guilty of having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence. Fined $500, assessed $170 in court fees. Charge amended from OVI. Sentenced to 180 days in jail with 180 suspended, 3-day intervention program, two years non-reporting probation. If complaint, court will suspend $250 of fine.

Makayla L. Moccabee, 30, of Chillicothe, found guilty of going 70 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Levi McClanahan, 35, of Blanchester, found guilty of failure to control vehicle. Fined $150, assessed $170 in court fees.

Amber N. Oney, 43, of Sabina, found guilty of seat belt violation. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Valerie N. Stubbs, 40, of Waynesville, found guilty of going 69 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Schuyler L. Jordan, 28, of Blanchester, found guilty of going 83 in a 65 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Kathryn, M. Parry, 37, of Mount Orab, found guilty of going 72 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Nichole L. Mathews, 36, of New Vienna, found guilty of going 70 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Mary L. Gadd, 45, of Middletown, found guilty of criminal damages. Fined $150, assessed $170 in court fees. Sentenced to supervised probation, and 90 days in jail with 89 suspended.

Tara N. Fonner, 41, of Leesburg, found guilty of theft. Fined $250, assessed $170 in court fees. Sentenced to two years non-reporting probation and 180 days in jail.

Nicolas T. Riddle, 24, of Wilmington, found guilty of improper passing. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Scott A. Stewart, 44, of Sabina, found guilty of going 52 in a 35 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Xanni K. Burton, 39, of Wilmington, found guilty of going 69 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Anthony W. Fife, 23, of Wilmington, found guilty of going 74 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

John Tuay, 51, of Lawrenceville, found guilty of going 94 in a 65 speed zone. Fined $130, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Michael W. Soale, 57, of Wilmington, found guilty of going 31 in a 20 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Christine E. Haislip, 51, of Granite, found guilty of going 88 in a 70 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Chastity N. Carson, 22, of Sabina found guilty of disorderly conduct. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees.

Anna M. Malone, 20, of New Vienna, found guilty of going 65 in a 50 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Anton Sobolev, 32, of Wheeling, found guilty of marked lanes violation. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees.

Mark S. Duty, 38, of Franklin, found guilty of going 74 in a 70 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Charge amended from 85 in a 70 speed zone.

John C. Burnett, 39, of Goshen, found guilty of going 59 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Charge amended from 72 in a 55 speed zone.

Maximos A. Proitsis, 22, of Wilmington, found guilty of marked lanes violation. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Alicia B. Walsh, 37, of Lynchburg, found guilty of unsafe vehicle violation. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Jordan Bice, 20, of Washington Court House, found guilty of going 70 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Emma Powers, 21 of Chillicothe, found guilty of going 66 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Darrell M. Gainey, 25, of Sabina, found guilty of going 69 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Amanda R. Madgett, 45, of Wilmington, found guilty of going 88 in a 45 speed zone. Fined $130, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Stephanie E. Tharp, 39, of Midland, found guilty of going 46 in a 35 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Kyle S. Knouff, 37, of Tipp City, found guilty of going 71 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

James M. Landers, 68, of Centerville, found guilty of going 71 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Frank L. Evans Jr., 34, of Blanchester found guilty of going 74 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Amanda B. Wisecup, 38, of Dayton, found guilty of going 73 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Bret A. Rumer, 27, of Columbus Grove, found guilty of going 73 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Steven M. Popp, 40, of Bethel, found guilty of expired tags. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Colleen E. Bricker, 73, of Wilmington, found guilty of going 71 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Lisa A. Jones, 46, of Wilmington, found guilty of going 70 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Blake C. Bella, 32, of Blanchester, found guilty of domestic violence charges. Sentencing stayed.

Jeffrey M. Randolph, 46, of Blanchester, found guilty of theft. Fined $250, assessed $170 in court fees. Sentenced to 180 days in jail with 180 suspended, two years non-reporting probation, 40 hours of community service and to pay restitutions.

Toby L. Brewer, 43, found guilty of violating a protection order. Fined $100, assessed $170 in court fees. Sentenced to 180 days in jail and supervised probation.

Toby L. Brewer, 43, found guilty of aggravated menacing. Fined $100, assessed $170 in court fees. Sentenced to 180 days in jail and supervised probation.

Donna J. Collins-Braley, 64, of Blanchester, found guilty of going 69 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Keith E. Arnold, 57, of Dayton, found guilty of going 50 in a 35 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Zhenchao Wang, 44, of Cincinnati, found guilty of going 84 in a 65 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Alassa Ba, 31, of Cincinnati, found guilty of going 94 in a 70 speed zone. Fined $130, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Alex D. Lilly, 22, of Dayton, found guilty of 73 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Zachary R. Williams, 24, of Dayton, found guilty of a stop sign violation. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Aaron Kaczmarek, 48, of Midland, found guilty of prohibited turn. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Jodi Wilson, 37, of Washington Court House, found guilty of failure to control. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees.

Daniel J. Shotts, 28, of Waynesville, found guilty of possession of drug paraphernalia. Fined $100, assessed $170 in court fees. Sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 suspended, two years non-reporting probation and 40 hours of community service.

Bethany A. Bricker, 33, of Wilmington, found guilty of possession of drug instruments. Fined $200, assessed $170 in court fees. Sentenced to 180 days in jail, two years non-reporting probation, 40 hours of community service.

Amanda L. Spurgeon, 37, of Sabina, found guilty of a seat belt violation. Assessed $170 in court fees.

Tyler Sweet, 28, of Sabina, found guilty of physical control of a vehicle while under the influence. Fined $500, assessed $170 in court fees. Sentenced to 180 days with 180 days suspended, completed three days of intervention training, two years of non-reporting probation. Charge amended from OVI.

Nia A. Dyer, 20, of Xenia, found guilty of going 108 in a 65 speed zone. Fined $50, assessed $170 in court fees.

Steven A. Moody, 35, of Xenia, found guilty of an OVI. Fined $750, assessed $170 in court fees. Sentenced to 180 days in jail with 177 suspended, non-reporting probation.

Anastacia B. Asare, 53, of Fairfield, found guilty of stop sign violation. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Robert R. Case, 55, of Winchester, found guilty of stop sign violation. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Caleb Sanders, 28, of Independence, found guilty of going 88 in a 65 speed zone. Fined $130, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Ciana C. Smyth, 22, of Oxnard, found guilty of going 94 in a 70 speed zone. Fined $130, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Mathew D. Stephens, 30, of Dayton, found guilty of going 51 in a 35 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Andrew N. Chandler, 43, of New Vienna, found guilty of seat belt violation. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Anadi Mittal, 33, of Kettering, found guilty of going 83 in a 65 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Haleigh A. Griffin, 19, of Beavercreek, found guilty of going 74 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees, Case waived by defendant.

Matthew W. Avery, 51, of Clarksville, found guilty of going 69 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Sean F. Glueckert, 19, of Centerville, found guilty of going 81 in a 65 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Lonnie J. Coomer Jr., 43, of Hillsboro, found guilty of going 70 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Christian M. Laymon, 24, of Clarksville, found guilty of child restraint violation. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Sierra D. Henderson, 38, of Wilmington, found guilty of disobeying a traffic control device. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees.

Brandon S. Malone, 44, of Blanchester, found guilty of disobeying a traffic control device. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees.

Taylor Stevens, 22, or Washington Court House, found guilty of stop sign violation. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Michael A. Shoemaker, 49, of New Vienna, found guilty of theft. Sentencing stayed.

Kevin M. Flint, 40, of Wilmington, found guilty of theft. Fined $250, assessed $170 in court fees. Sentenced to 180 days in jail, two years non-reporting probation, 40 hours of community service.

Nicholas D. Marlow, 39, of Wilmington, found guilty of inducing panic. Fined $250, assessed $170 in court fees. Sentenced to 180 days in jail and supervised probation.

Cassondra M. Richardson, 32, of Wilmington, found guilty of disorderly conduct. Fined $100, assessed $170 in court fees. Sentenced to 30 days in jails with 23 suspended, two years non-reporting probation, and mental health/alcohol/drug treatment.

Sarah V. McGhee, 38, of Wilmington, found guilty of trespassing. Fined $100, assessed $170 in court fees. Sentenced to 30 days in jail with 22 suspended, one year non-reporting probation.

Sherman B. Robinson, 47, of Cleves, found guilty of driving with suspended license. Fined $100, assessed $170 in court fees.

James Bolen Jr., 57, of Washington Court House, found guilty of physical control of vehicle under influence. Fined $500, assessed $170 in court fees. Sentenced to 180 days in jail with 180 suspended and three day intervention program. Charge amended from OVI.

Christian Branham, 27, of Wilmington, found guilty of reckless operation. Fined $500, assessed $170 in court fees. Charge amended from OVI. Sentenced to 60 days in jail with 60 suspended and three day intervention program.

Joseph D. Faul, 32, of Xenia, found guilty of OVI. Sentence stayed.

Patsy A. Daniels, 50, of Midland, found guilty of seat belt violation. Assessed $170 in court fees. To pay costs only.

Francesca M. Haynie, 18, of Clarksville, found guilty of going 68 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Dale S. Koon, 64, of Germantown, found guilty of going 79 in a 65 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Richard L Shepherd, 42, of Maineville, found guilty of seat belt violation. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Sophie G. Luce, 19, of Wilmington, found guilty of assured clear distance violation. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Andrew S. Steele, 41, of Wilmington. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Brett N. Bradley, 21, of Wilmington, found guilty of going 80 in a 65 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Junior Sanchez Santos, 18, of Dayon, found guilty of driving without operating license. Fined $250.

Junior Sanchez Santos, 18, of Dayon, found guilty of going 83 in a 65 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees.

Juan Bernardino, 33, of Sabina, found guilty of driving without operating license. Fined $250.

Juan Bernardino, 33, of Sabina, found guilty of going 81 in a 65 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees.

Ashlei Hatfield, 18, of Hillsboro, was found guilty of going 82 in a 65 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Brooklyn J. Farmer, 25, of Peebles, was found guilty of a seat belt violation. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Michelle J. Hamilton, 49, of Geneva, found guilty of going 90 in a 77 speed zone. Fined $130, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Michael K. Dooley, 66, of Wilmington, found guilty of going 68 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Randy W. Davis, 53, of North Port, found guilty of a stop sign violation. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Charles Matthew Jr., 36, of Portsmouth, found guilty of driving under suspicion of license restriction. Fined $250, assessed $190 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Camille A. Harris, 43, of New Vienna, found guilty of going 70 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $195 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

William D. Wheatcraft Jr., 35, of Sabina, found guilty of a dog at large charge. Fined $235. Case waived by defendant.

Mary A. Cade-Johnson, 52, of Wilmington, found guilty of going 71 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Jackie M. Peters, 45, of Hillsboro, found guilty of going 79 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Kelvin J. Pickworth, 65, of Loveland, found guilty of going 70 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Latoya A. Mahoney, 43, of Rochester, found guilty of going 94 in a 70 speed zone. Fined $130, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Tyler K. Carrington, 31, of Hillsboro, found guilty of going 72 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Charles W. Johnson, 62, of Greenfield, found guilty of marked lanes violation. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Keith M. West Jr., 20, of Fort Campbell, found guilty of going 92 in a 70 speed zone. Fined $130, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Kherpi T. Campbell, 23, of Liberty Township, found guilty of going 85 in a 70 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Justin R. McMurry, 35, of Dayton, found guilty of going 69 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Taizia R. Nagle, 26, of Wilmington, found guilty of going 53 in a 35 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Levi R. Rogers, 29, of Washington, found guilty of going 86 in a 70 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Jordan T. Dowell, 20, of Harrison, found guilty of a seat belt violation. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Jennifer L. Stephens, 50, of Xenia, found guilty of going 71 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Alisa B. Tabar, 20, of Morrow, found guilty of going 81 in a 65 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Misty L. Gaines, 45, of Fairfield Township, found guilty of going 81 in a 65 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Carson J. Ellerbroek, 21, of West Chester, found guilty of going 85 in a 65 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Dillon R. Foulkes, 18, of Columbia station, found guilty of going 87 in a 70 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Devang A. Dankhara, 35, of Wilmington, found guilty of marked lanes violation. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Michael W. Raby, 56, of Reading, found guilty of going 69 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Avery L. Derby, 25, of Erlanger, found guilty of going 70 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Rex G. Turner, 62, of Beavercreek, found guilty of going 69 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Curtis M. Lipscomb, 45, of Troy, found guilty of going 73 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Angel D. Braatz, 22, of Pleasant Plains, found guilty of going 67 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Colton L. Vadnais, 23, of Hillsboro, found guilty of going 65 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Eric K. Whitman, 40, of Hillsboro, found guilty of going 71 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Patricia Lewis, 45, of West Liberty, found guilty of failure to yield violation. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Tay Cassara, 40, of Akron, found guilty of unsafe vehicle violation. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Natali S. Garcia, 19, of Dayton, found guilty of going 81 in a 65 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Dennis W. Mcmanes, 67, of Mason, found guilty of going 66 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Robert G. Cloud, 67, of Maineville, found guilty of going 70 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Alexandre V. Hedrick, 18, of Westerville, found guilty of going 73 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Delany M. Stark, 19, of Orient, found guilty of going 68 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Ill K Kim, 59, of Springboro, found guilty of a stop sign violation. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Gabriel O. Gonzalez, 33, of Rantoul, found guilty of vehicle traveling in opposite directions violation. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Adam I. Ingerman, 30, of Springfield, found guilty of overload violation. Fined $150, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Darrem Gwin, 34, of Xenia, found guilty of traffic control device violation. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Duk L. Baskota, 42, of Reynoldsburg, found guilty of going 92 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $130, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

James D. Duncan, 18, of Leesburg, found guilty of failure to control. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Alan H. Menke, 76, of Batavia, found guilty of going 74 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Joyce M. Skeens, 56, of Sabina, found guilty of going 50 in a 35 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Rebecca A. Kowpak, 39, of Sabina, found guilty of obstructing official business. Fined $100, assessed $170 in court fees. Sentenced to two years non-reporting probation.

Gary L. Moore, 55, of Xenia, found guilty of theft. Fined $250, assessed $170 in court fees. Sentenced to 180 days in jail with 179 suspended, two years non-reporting probation.

Daniel S. Tolson, 39, of Wilmington, found guilty of persistent disorderly conduct. Fined $50, assessed $170 in court fees. Sentenced to 30 days in jail with 15 suspended. Charge amended from Assault M1.

Bailey M. Zerby, 22, of Bellbrook, found guilty of driving without an operator’s license. Fined $100, assessed $170 in court fees.

Jody L. Shoemaker, 51, of Sabina, found guilty of driving under suspended license for failing to appear or pay fine. Fined $50, assessed $170 in court fees.

Cayden A. Stein, 21, of Wilmington, found guilty of driving a vehicle under the influence. Fined $1075, assessed $170 in court fees. Sentenced to 180 days in jail with 180 suspended, complete three day intervention program, two years non-reporting probation.

Kameron S. Bates, 26, of Blanchester, found guilty of having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence. Fined $500, assessed $170 in court fees. Sentenced to 180 days in jail with 180 suspended, complete three day intervention program, two years non-reporting probation. Charge amended from OVI.

Adriana B. McCaulley, 24, of Columbus, found guilty of having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence. Fined $500, assessed $170 in court fees. Sentenced to 180 days in jail with 180 suspended, complete three day intervention program, two years non-reporting probation. Charge amended from OVI.

Marisol S. Concepcion, 33, of Jeffersonville, found guilty of going 59 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Charge amended from 69 in a 55 speed zone.

James A. Zumwalt, 34, of Walton, found guilty of going 97 in a 70 speed zone. Fined $130, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Edward D. Kash, 85, of Jeffersonville, found guilty of a seat belt violation. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Debra S. Persinger, 63, of Washington Court House, found guilty of going 56 in a 35 speed zone. Fined $130, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Jaden E. Singleton, 21, of Hillsboro, found guilty of going 69 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Jacob K. Bronson, 27, of Miamisburg, found guilty of going 74 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Chanelle L. Crawford, 42, of Blanchester, found guilty of going 72 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Ori J. Friedman, 32, of Beachwood, found guilty of 85 in a 70 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Brian S. Asmal Barbecho, 22, of Dayton, found guilty of going 73 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

John A. Maher, 62, of Martinsville, found guilty of failure to control. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Marckenzy Prosper, 31, of Springfield, found guilty of going 77 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Leslie T. Schultz, 47, of Harrison, found guilty of sticker tag violation. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Kirill Mikhailovskii, 50, of Redwood City, found guilty of over length/height violation. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Jesse M. Fox, 26, of West Union, found guilty of assured clear distance statute. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Jason Saunders, 36, of Martinsville, found guilty of obstruction of official business. Fined $100, assessed $170 in court fees. Sentenced to two years non-reporting probation.

Christopher D. White, 33, of Wilmington, found guilty of possessing drug abuse instruments. Fined $100, assessed $170 in court fees. Sentenced to 180 days in jail with 170 suspended and supervised probation.

Jason K. Saunders, 36, of Martinsville, found guilty of driving under financial responsibility law suspension or cancellation. Fined $50, assessed $170 in court fees.

Archie J. Hemmingway II, 33, of Dayton, found guilty of an OVI suspension. Fined $250, assessed $170 in court fees. Sentenced to 180 days in jail with three suspended and one year non-reporting probation.

Tyrone Huston, 34, of Martinsville, found guilty of driving under financial responsibility law suspension or cancellation. Fined $200, assessed $170 in court fees.

Tyrone Huston, 34, of Martinsville, found guilty of driving under financial responsibility law suspension or cancellation. Fined $50, assessed $170 in court fees.

Robert Hoffer, 61, of Leesburg, found guilty of a loud exhaust violation. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Charge amended from turn signals violation.

Jacob J. Packer, 33, of Bloomingburg, found guilty of going 50 in a 35 speed zone. Fined $10, assessed $170 in court fees.

Tiana R. Tarter, 26, of Wilmington, found guilty of assured clear distance statute. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Jason C. White, 49, of Russellville, found guilty of going 71 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

William C. Turner, 36, of Hamilton, found guilty of expired tags violation. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Akif Cosic, 51, of Bowling Green, found guilty of an overload violation. Fined $150, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Daisy M. Mann, 74, of Blanchester, found guilty of impaired backing violation. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Kristy M. Hollingsworth, 47, of Blanchester, found guilty of going 77 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $130, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Olivia L. Lane, 33, of Midland, found guilty of driving under suspended license for failing to appear or pay fine. Fined $250, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Olivia L. Lane, 33, of Midland, found guilty of expired tags violation. Fined $10.

Daniel E. Fleisher, 49, of Fayetteville, found guilty of driving without an operator’s license. Fined $100, assessed $170 in court fees.

Isaac W. Bobbitt, 23, of Middletown, found guilty of driving under suspended license for failing to appear or pay fine. Fined $250, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Isaac W. Bobbitt, 23, of Middletown, found guilty of stop sign violation. Fined $10.

Alexander D. Barber, 22, of Lynchburg, found guilty of going 96 in a 65 speed zone. Fined $130, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Jacob S. Taylor, 20, of Greenfield, found guilty of going 70 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Rajnikant D. Patel, 33, of Macon, found guilty of going 70 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Alicia M. Ralston, 36, of Portsmouth, found guilty of improper pass violation. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Pierrot Sanon, 48, of Wilmington, found guilty of driving under suspended license for failing to appear or pay fine. Fined $250, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Randall L. Bumgarner, 57, of Hillsboro, found guilty of violating probation order. Fined $250, assessed $170 in court fees. Sentenced to 180 days in jail.

Trevor L. Blanton, 24, of Sabina, found guilty of an OVI. Fined $1500, assessed $170 in court fees. Sentenced to 365 days in jail, reporting probation, and alcohol/drug counseling.

Dagan M. Rose, 20, of Beavercreek, found guilty of going 69 in a 65 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Charge amended from 89 in a 65 speed zone.

McKennah K. Cione, 20, of Hillsboro, found guilty of texting while driving. Fined $50, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Jacob Toller, 24, of Wilmington, found guilty of having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence. Fined $500, assessed $170 in court fees. Sentenced to 180 days in jail with 180 days suspended, complete three day intervention program, and two years of non-reporting probation. Charge amended from OVI charge.

Elizabeth D. Cox, 34, of Columbus, found guilty of going 72 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Mitchell W. Daniels, 54, of Midland, found guilty of a seat belt violation. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Henry J. Agee III, 60, of Columbus, found guilty of going 88 in a 70 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Bethany A. Wirebaugh, 25, of Wilmington, found guilty of going 72 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Trevor L. Blanton, 24, of Sabina, found guilty of a tag/sticker violation. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees.

Elizabeth Spencer, 21, of Hillsboro, found guilty of going 88 in a 65 speed zone. Fined $130, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Ashtyn C. Runyon, 23, of Hillsboro, found guilty of going 73 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Destiny B. Akers, 25, of Thornville, found guilty of going 85 in a 70 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Gabrielle D. Jenkins, 19, of Xenia, found guilty of going 80 in a 65 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Eric C. Goudge, 52, of Wilmington, found guilty of stop sign violation. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Jacob P. Campbell, 21, of Clarksville, found guilty of going 70 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Merko Krodel, 19, of Cincinnati, found guilty of going 73 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Ethan D. Nash, 34, of Morrow, found guilty of going 70 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Ciara R. Thompson, 23, of Mount Sterling, found guilty of going 69 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Miriam R. Speaight, 70, of Wilmington, found guilty of assured clear distance statute. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Damian B. Johnson, 22, of Butler, found guilty of going 85 in a 70 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $195 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Tavia Z. Greene, 21, of Wilmington, found guilty of disorderly conduct. Fined $50, assessed $170 in court fees. Charge amended from child endangerment. Sentenced to jail in 30 days with 30 suspended, two years non-reporting probation, and 24 hours of community service.

Kaleb M. Millikan, 22, of Wilmington, found guilty of disorderly conduct. Fined $50, assessed $170 in court fees. Charge amended from child endangerment. Sentenced to jail in 30 days with 30 suspended, two years non-reporting probation, and 24 hours of community service.

Karmen T. Meadows, 34, of Hamilton, found guilty of possession of drug instruments. Fined $200, assessed $170 in court fees. Sentenced to 180 days in jail with 173 suspended and supervised probation.

Michael L. Crout, 20, of Trenton, found guilty of hunting migratory bird. Fined $15, assessed $70 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Timmy Trenary, 53, of Wilmington, found guilty of an OVI. Fined $500, assessed $170 in court fees. Sentenced to 180 days in jail with 177 suspended, two years non-reporting probation, and alcohol/drug assessment follow up.

Ashley Lewis, 32, of Waynesville, found guilty of an OVI. Fined $1,000, assessed $170 in court fees. Sentenced to 180 days in jail with 180 suspended, two years non-reporting probation, and a three day intervention program.

Martha J. Willis, 82, of Wilmington found guilty of a seat belt violation. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Cecilia R. Mursinna, 18, of Milford, found guilty of going 71 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Kenneth F. Heis, 49, of Terrace Park, found guilty of going 73 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Candace L. Johnson, 36, of Dayton, found guilty of going 68 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Kathleen E. Fath, 56, of West Chester, found guilty of going 68 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Katherine K. Collett, 54, of Wilmington, found guilty of going 72 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Gage L. Daniels, 23, of Blanchester, found guilty of failure to control. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Gage L. Daniels, 23, of Blanchester, found guilty of a seat belt violation. Fined $200. Case waived by defendant.

Kameron K. Mace, 33, of Greenfield, found guilty of an overload violation. Fined $150, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Stacey M. Brown, 39, of Wilmington, found guilty of going 80 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $130, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Terrence T. Taylor, 64, of Loveland, found guilty of going 70 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Carson D. Emery, 20, of Hillsboro, found guilty of a left of center violation. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Carson D. Emery, 20, of Hillsboro, found guilty of a seat belt violation. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Steven R. Kelley, 39, of Bethel, found guilty of going 71 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Anthony E. Carella, 30, of South Lebanon, found guilty of expired tags violation. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Jose A. Vera Rojas, 32, of Columbus, found guilty of going 88 in a 70 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Calvin J. Stoltzfus, 37, of Sabina, found guilty of going 68 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Dzmitry Sunitsyn, 41, of Cincinnati, found guilty of an over length/height violation. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Joshua D. Cook, 34, of Wilmington, found guilty of a seat belt violation. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Courtney L. Sollars, 34, of Washington Court House, found guilty of assured clear distance statute. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Wilma K. Butts, 74, of Sabina, found guilty of a traffic control device violation. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Deborah E. Wright, 60, of Martinsville, found guilty of going 74 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Donald Moreno, 45, of Asbury Park, found guilty of exceeding horsepower. Fined $50, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Nicholas L. Jackson, 29, of Lynchburg, found guilty of an OVI. Fined $350, assessed $170 in court fees. Sentenced to 180 days in jail with 177 suspended, supervised probation, and alcohol/drug assessment and follow up.

Douglas Rhonemus, 56, of Lynchburg, found guilty of going 42 in a 25 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Zachary D. Grimes, 28, of Charlestown, found guilty of going 72 in a 60 speed zone. Fined $50, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Zachary D. Grimes, 28, of Charlestown, found guilty of operating a commercial car or a commercial tractor that is subject to an imposed tax. Fined $50.

Traclyn M. Manzano, 57, of Franklin, found guilty of going 71 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Michael E. Theobold, 31, of New Vienna, found guilty of going 68 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Jeff Cima, 40, of Lake Worth, found guilty of 94 in a 70 speed zone. Fined $130, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Michael G. Beyer, 63, of Sidney, found guilty of a traffic control device violation. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Stacy K. Higginbotham, 38, of Greenfield, found guilty of going 85 in a 65 speed zone. Fined $130, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

George Suldaze, 72, of Reynoldsburg, found guilty of over length/weight violation. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Bradley McDaniels, 18, of Columbus, found guilty of going 80 in a 65 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Christina F. Rinal, 45, of Hillsboro, found guilty of going 82 in a 65 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Debbie A. Breitenbach, 69, of Mount Orab, found guilty of marked lanes violation. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Kezmann H. Kelly, 24, of Carrollton, found guilty of failure to control. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Josyph W. Runyon, 33, found guilty of trespassing. Fined $150, assessed $170 in court fees. No contact order lifted.

Christian Raisch, 19, of Wilmington, found guilty of domestic violence. Sentencing stayed.

Jeffrey D. Bennett, 63, of New Vienna, found guilty of dog at large. Fined $65, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

David P. Nihart, 45, of Wilmington, found guilty of going 59 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Charge amended from reckless operation.

Daniel F. Freytag, 40, of Hamilton, found guilty of reckless operation. Fined $250, assessed $170 in court fees. Sentenced to 60 days in jail, two years non-reporting probation. Charge amended from OVI.

Sariah J. Lykins, 24, of Hillsboro, found guilty of failure to control. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Zachary S. Ritchey, 26, of Zanesville, found guilty of going 88 in a 70 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Adrian M. Hershberger, 22, of Due West, found guilty of going 89 in a 70 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Santoshi Monger, 41, of Winchester, found guilty of going 85 in a 70 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Heather N. Akers, 42, of Cincinnati, found guilty of texting while driving. Fined $50, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Gary Moore, 60, of Kettering, found guilty of going 69 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Phetoudone Viengkhamkeo, 64, of Columbus, found guilty of texting while driving. Fined $150, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Justin L. Edgell, 43, of Cincinnati, found guilty of going 85 in a 65 speed zone. Fined $130, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Bekhruz Fozilov, 30, of Brooklyn, found guilty of expired tags. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Francis W. Flaughter, 83, of Wilmington, found guilty of a seat belt violation. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

McKena G. Johnson, 20, of Wilmington, found guilty of going 83 in a 65 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Brett D. Christen, 38, of Wilmington, found guilty of going 69 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Riley L. Hosler, 19, of Sabina, found guilty of a seat belt violation. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Katina A. Shoemaker, 39, of Wilmington, found guilty of possession of drug instruments. Fined $250, assessed $170 in court fees. Sentenced to 90 days in jail and two years non-reporting probation.

Lisa Hook, 46, of Columbus, found guilty of going 105 in a 70 speed zone. Fined $130, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Robert H. Huston, 50, of Blanchester, found guilty of voyeurism. Fined $500, assessed $170 in court fees. Sentenced to 90 days in jail, supervised probation, sex offender assessment, and tier 1 sex offender status.

Laura J. Bernard, 37, of Wilmington, found guilty of domestic violence. Fined $250, assessed $170 in court fees. Sentenced to 60 days in jail with 57 suspended and supervised probation.

Joseph K. Anderson, 27, of Wilmington guilty of domestic violence. Fined $250, assessed $170 in court fees. Sentenced to 180 days in fail, supervised probation, alcohol counseling, and anger management counseling.

Brittany Bunk, 31, of Wilmington, found guilty of a dog at large charge. Fined $65, assessed $170 in court fees.

Justin X. Jackson, 22, of Dayton, found guilty of going 70 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $130, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Katrina E. Mandelstein, 18, of Clarksville, found guilty of going 70 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Shaun M. Brackett, 38, of Morrow, found guilty of texting while driving. Fined $50, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

James G. Chantilas, 60, of Cincinnati, found guilty of going 59 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Charge amended from 70 in a 55 speed zone.

Jessica K. Kerwood, 34, of New Vienna, found guilty of going 72 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Clarisa M. Leveridge, 35, of Monroe, found guilty of going 70 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Trevor A. Lindsey, 25, of Lynchburg, found guilty of going 74 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Zachary C. Freeman, 22, of Hillsboro, found guilty of going 42 in a 25 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Carol S. Jenkins, 63, of Wilmington, found guilty of going 69 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Patricia A. Wheeler, 52, of Wilmington, found guilty of a left of center violation. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Reviras R. Redick, 36, of Loveland, found guilty of telecommunication harassment. Fined $250, assessed $170 in court fees. Sentended to 180 days in jail and two years non-reporting probation.

Tommy W. Maffey, 35, found guilty of criminal damages. Fined $100, assessed $170 in court fees. Sentenced to 90 days in jail with 75 suspended and two years of non-reporting probation.

Angela S. Grim, 54, of Jamestown, found guilty of theft. Fined $250, assessed $170 in court fees. Sentenced to 180 days in jail and two years of non-reporting probation.

Phillip R. Centers, 32, of Sabina, found guilty of domestic violence. Sentencing stayed, alcohol and drug assemesment follow up proposed.

Kyle Huston, 32, of Wilmington, found guilty of obstructing official business. Fined $100, assessed $170 in court fees. Sentenced to 90 days and supervised probation.

Roman N. Hoskins, 27, of Felicity, found guilty of a stop sign violation. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Kyle D. Huston, 32, of Wilmington, found guilty of operating a motor vehicle or motorcycle without a valid license.

Kyler R. Linville, 27, of Clarksville, found guilty of operating a motor vehicle or motorcycle without a valid license.

Lindsay K. Fuller, 35, of Lebanon, found guilty of going 69 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Nicholas J. McCan, 19, of Sardinia, found guilty of failure to control. Fined $50, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Jonjuan S. Davenport, 38, of Jamestown, found guilty of overloaded load. Fined $100, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Joseph, Holsinger, 21, of Martinsville, found guilty of failure to control. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Samantha L. Troutman, 37, of Louisville, found guilty of going 59 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Charge amended from going 73 in a 55 speed zone.

Nkhondo M. Lungu, 52, of Westerville, found guilty of expired tags. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Nicholas T. Tuchfarber, 37, of Cincinnati, found guilty of going 83 in a 65 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Mark A. Madison, 49, of Cincinnati, found guilty of going 89 in a 70 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Jennifer N. Ewing, 19, of Hillsboro, found guilty of going 79 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Eric W. Fisher, 47, of Blanchester, found guilty of assured clear distance statute. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Selena M. Zinn, 24, of Wilmington, found guilty of going 75 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $100, assessed $170 in court fees.

Kenneth C Kinman Jr., 36, of Bloomingburg, found guilty of expired tags. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Timothy W. Roy, 66, of Pleasant Plain, found guilty of a secure load violation. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

John Doherty I, 25, of Sabina, found guilty of disobeying a traffic control device. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Michael T. Grobowski, 41, of West Portsmouth, found guilty of suspended license forfeiture. Fined $250, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Michael T. Grobowski, 41, of West Portsmouth, found guilty of going 71 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $200. Case waived by defendant.

Mathew D. Murphy, 24, of Washington Court House, found guilty of going 75 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $130, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Addison A. Campbell, 22, of Leesburg, found guilty of going 71 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Joel Monestime, 35, of Springfield, found guilty of driving a vehicle without an operator’s license. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Joel Monestime, 35, of Springfield, found guilty of assured clear distance statuare. Fined $30.

Carrie Jarrells, 39, of Wilmington, found guilty of going 75 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $130, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Wyatt S. Fleming, 18, of Hillsboro, found guilty of going 74 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Tinika L. Logan, 49, of Akron, found guilty of a seat belt violation. Fined $85, assessed $15 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Robert G. Heath, 45, of Washington Court House, found guilty of theft. Fined $50, assessed $170 in court fees. Sentenced to 180 days in jail with 179 suspended, supervised probation, return to counseling center/continue treatment.

Alijah C. Fleming, 23, of Fairborn, found guilty of texting while driving. Fined $150, assessed $195 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Trey E. Campbell, 30, of Wilmington, found guilty of possession of drug paraphernalia. Fined $5, assessed $170 in court fees. Sentenced to 30 days in jail with 29 suspended, two years of non-reporting probation, and 24 hours of community service.

Danielle E. Bentley, 40, of Sabina, found guilty of persistent disorderly conduct. Fined $50, assessed $170 in court fees. Sentenced to 30 days in jail with 29 suspended and one year non-reporting probation. Charge amended from 2917.11 disorderly conduct.

Roy A. Hubbard, 50, of Wilmington, found guilty of disorderly conduct. Fined $50, assessed $170 in court fees. Sentenced to 30 days in jail with 29 suspended and one year of non-reporting probation.

Eric A. Baldrick, 34, of Cincinnati, found guilty of overloaded load. Fined $360, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

William J. Warren, 27, of Tyner, found guilty of driving an unsafe vehicle. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

William T. Hou, 54, of New Vienna, found guilty of going 71 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Darrell L. Newman, 48, of Otway, found guilty of overloaded load. Fined $360, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Satwik Reddy Boggulapally, 23, of Dayton, found guilty of assured clear distance statute. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Ryan A. Hillard, 39, of Blanchester, found guilty of an OVI. Fined $1,075, assessed $170 in court fees. Sentenced to 180 days in jail with 179 suspended, non-reporting probation, and a three day intervention program.

Robert H. Bleska Jr., 49, found guilty of criminal mischief. Fined $250, assessed $170 in court fees. Sentenced to 60 days in jail.

Robert H. Bleska Jr. 49, found guilty of trespassing. Fined $250.

Melissa J. Honeycutt, 51, of Washington Court House, found guilty of going 75 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $130, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Douglas R. Himes, 43, of Maineville, found guilty of going 77 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $130, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Joseph L. Perine, 36, of Hillsboro, found guilty of going 71 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Chad D. Fields, 35, of Wilmington, found guilty of texting while driving. Fined $150, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Meghan L. Snyder, 22, of Jamestown, found guilty of going 69 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Nicholas Tuel, 36, of Highland, found guilty of going 81 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $130, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Freddy J. Sheldon Mason, 42, of Oregonia, found guilty of going 69 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Joshua L. Howard, 27, of Fairborn, found guilty of going 69 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Victoria G. Jones, 24, of Wilmington, found guilty of going 87 in a 65 speed zone. Fined $130, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Rosa Linda Hull, 51, of Piqua, found guilty of going 87 in a 65 speed zone. Fined $130, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Wilfred D. Mulroney, 77, of Greensburg, found guilty of a stop sign violation. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Papillon Keeler, 49, of Sharon, found guilty of overload violation. Fined $150, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Austin M. Yocum, 28, of Warren, found guilty of an overload violation. Fined $150, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Maci M. Tarr, 21, of Xenia, found guilty of going 85 in a 65 speed zone. Fined $130, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Timothy D. Hendricks, 64, of Washington Court House, found guilty of going 70 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

George E. Rose, 72, of Sabina, found guilty of going 54 in a 35 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Jonathan L. Gindele, 35, of Hillsboro, found guilty of going 81 in a 65 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Ricky P. Watts, 42, of Dayton, found guilty of going 73 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Tyler J. Gibson, 26, of Clarksville, found guilty of a seat belt violation. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Charles Bellamy, 49, of Sardinia, found guilty of failure to follow a traffic control device. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Dale L. Strugill, 24, of Blanchester, found guilty of going 37 in a 25 speed zone. Fined $30. Case waived by defendant.

Cameron J. Berrien, 23, of Goshen, found guilty of going 47 in a 35 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Sarah Pitts, 22, of New Vienna, found guilty of going 51 in a 35 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Dustin L. Carter, 31, of Portsmouth, found guilty of an overload violation. Fined $180, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Mark C. Golightly, 28, of Wilmington, found guilty of trespassing. Fined $100, assessed $170 in court fees. Sentenced to 180 days in jail with 90 suspended and two years of non-reporting probation.

Mark C. Golightly, 28, of Wilmington, found guilty of resisting arrest. Fined $100, assessed $170 in court fees. Sentenced to two years non-reporting probation.

Mark C. Golightly, 28, of Wilmington, found guilty of obstructing official business. Fined $100, assessed $170 in court fees. Sentenced to two years non-reporting probation.

Mark C. Golightly, 28, of Wilmington, found guilty of failure to comply. Fined $100, assessed $170 in court fees. Sentenced to 180 days in jail with 90 suspended and two years non-reporting probation.

Thomas W. Aubry, 64, of Clarksville, found guilty of a dog at large charge. Fined $50, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant. Sentenced to 30 days in jail with 30 suspended, and not allowed to own dogs for five years.

Crystal L. Glass, 54, of Pleasant Plain, found guilty of false alarms for an emergency. Fined $250, assessed $170 in court fees. Sentenced to 180 days in jail with 177 days suspended, two years of non-reporting probation and 32 hours of community service.

Sarah K. Hans, 43, of Cincinnati, found guilty of trespassing. Fined $50, assessed $170 in court fees. Sentenced to 30 days in jail with 30 suspended, two years of non-reporting probation, and 24 hours of community service.

Michaela C. Harvey, 26, of Xenia, found guilty of going 69 in a 65 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Charge amended from going 84 in a 65 speed zone.

Tyler James Bladwin, 28, of Wilmington, found guilty of reckless operation. Fined $100, assessed $170 in court fees.

Shelbi N. Renner, 25, of Martinsville, found guilty of an OVI. Fined $1,200, assessed $170 in court fees. Sentenced to 180 days in jail with 175 suspended and 18 day house arrest.

Kazue Harada, 51, of West Chester, found guilty of a loud exhaust violation. Fined $50, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Gregory C. Shope Jr., 41, of Sabina, found guilty of an OVI. Fined $1,075, assessed $170 in court fees. Sentenced to 180 days in jail with 180 suspended, and non-reporting probation, three day intervention program.

Aryana R. Combs, 20, of Hillsboro, found guilty of going 74 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Zackery L. Higginbotham, 23, of Wilmington, found guilty of a seat belt violation. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Carson W. Crowe, 19, of Mason, found guilty of going 69 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Gillian Brauner, 54, of Fernandina Beach, found guilty of going 92 in a 65 speed zone. Fined $130, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Rylan S. Coyle, 19, of Clarksville, found guilty of going 71 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.

Derek S. Jamison, 51, of Wilmington, found guilty of going 71 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. Case waived by defendant.