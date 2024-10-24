Workforce development efforts highlighted at commissioners meeting

Pictured from left to right during the Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024 Clinton County Commissioners meeting: Dessie Rogers, executive director of the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce; Ruth Brindle, workforce & data specialist for the Port Authority; Tammy Keller, job developer for OhioMeans Jobs in Clinton County; Connor Wyatt, workforce development director; and Curt Bradshaw, assistant superintendent at Southern Ohio ESC. They are members of the steering committee and key figures in the collaborative efforts to enhance workforce development in Clinton County.

WILMINGTON, Ohio — The Clinton County Commissioners meeting on Wednesday morning focused on workforce development, with key members of the county’s Workforce Collaborative Leadership Team in attendance to discuss ongoing projects and future goals.

Present were Workforce Development Director Connor Wyatt, Dessie Rogers, Ruth Brindle, Tammy Keller, and Curt Bradshaw — all integral members of the steering committee. The meeting provided an opportunity to reflect on Wyatt’s progress and hear updates on the county’s workforce initiatives.

Wyatt, who has been in his role since March 2024, began by discussing the success of the Clinton County Career Exploration Fair held on Oct. 9 at Laurel Oaks Career Campus in Wilmington.

“The event provided students with the opportunity to meet local employers and explore some careers like agriculture, aviation, banking and insurance, education, childcare, healthcare, and manufacturing, ” Wyatt said.

About 26 local businesses participated, and all four school districts in the county sent students to engage with potential career paths.

Wyatt shared figures from his eight months on the job, noting that he’s held 73 meetings with businesses, community organizations, and government agencies, and 52 meetings with K-12 and higher education partners. Additionally, he has organized 15 tour experiences, which have involved 125 students.

“Every student will receive at least two tour experiences during their high school years,” Wyatt explained, speaking specifically about the Blanchester Student Success Project.

When asked by county commissioner Mike McCarty what he was most proud of, Wyatt highlighted the Blanchester Student Success Project.

“It’s funded through the Clinton County Leadership Foundation and ensures transportation for tours, covers the cost of YouScience—a career aptitude platform—and helps students gain credentials like forklift operator or machinist certifications,” Wyatt said.

The project aims to ensure that every student is better prepared for life after high school, whether they pursue higher education or enter the workforce directly.

Wyatt also discussed the department’s efforts to gather data from local businesses on the types of credentials they seek in entry-level workers.

“We’ve sent out a survey and hope to have the data ready to share with schools by the end of November,” Wyatt said, adding that over 300 state-recognized credentials are currently available for students.

Bradshaw then presented the steering committee’s future goals. The first is to strengthen engagement with K-12 partners across the county by building a network of school staff focused on workforce preparation.

“We’ve realized that career exploration and coaching look different in every school, and we want to create opportunities for schools to learn from one another,” Bradshaw said.

He also emphasized the committee’s work in developing a countywide internship program, led by Wyatt, that would offer consistent expectations for both students and businesses.

Another goal is to help schools select online career exploration platforms. Bradshaw mentioned YouScience and Portfolio OH as two tools being explored, both of which would allow students to earn certifications and build online portfolios that document their career readiness. Portfolio OH, a state-endorsed platform, would be available to students at no cost.

Brindle expanded on the collaborative’s plans to engage with current workers in the community.

“It’s about getting folks who are already in the workforce access to upskilling opportunities, connecting them with resources, and filling in gaps where needed,” Brindle explained.

Keller, from OhioMeansJobs, echoed this sentiment, adding, “We have training available for both individuals and groups, and we’re here to help them find the training they need.”

Looking ahead to 2025, the Workforce Collaborative is focused on raising its profile within the community and ensuring that local businesses are fully engaged in workforce development efforts.

“We’re exploring creative partnerships, including a project that could provide before- and after-school childcare—something that’s currently missing in the community,” Brindle said.

The commissioners expressed their support for the ongoing efforts.