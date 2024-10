4-under par 31 tops field in Community outing at Elks

The team of Jack Carson, Jim Luck, Gerry Schultz and Jeff Watkins had a 4-under par 31 Thursday and won the Community Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners had birdies on Nos. 11, 12, 15, 16.

The rest of the field:

31: Dick Mitchener, Gene Breckel, Ron Cook, Bill Ross.

32: Cliff Doyle, Gary DeFayette, Fred Stern, Gary Bishop.

33: Mike Gross, Eric Keltner, Rusty Smethwick, Bob Vanzant.

33: Keith Houseman, Mike Shaw, French Hatfield, Don Sicurella.