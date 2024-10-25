Community Calendar

The following are upcoming events in Clinton County:

Saturday Yoga at The Flip Zone

Enjoy a morning of relaxation and yoga at The Flip Zone on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., located at 160 Park Dr. in Wilmington.

Make a Difference Day

Saturday, Oct. 26 is “Make a Difference Day” in Wilmington, a biannual community service event helmed by Sugartree Ministries, located at 302 W. Sugartree St. in Wilmington. The event takes place from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Make a Difference Day – Disc Golf Tournament

Put on by the Clinton County Youth Council, on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the CCYC Disc Golf Course located at 302 W. Sugartree St. The annual event follows the morning community service project.

Trunk or Treat in Sabina

Sabina’s Trunk or Treat will be taking place Oct. 26 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Church of Christ, located at 185 S. College St.

Trunk or Treat at The First Christian Church of Wilmington

Candy, games, hot dogs, and prizes at The First Christian Church of Wilmington’s Trunk or Treat on Oct. 26 from 2 to 4 p.m., located at 120 Columbus St. in Wilmington.

Trunk or Treat Wilmington Parks & Recreation

Taking place Saturday, Oct. 26 from 4 to 6 p.m. at J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park at 1330 Fife Ave. For those interested in being a “trunkster”, please contact Kenny Upthegrove at [email protected]. For more information and a layout of the event please visit wilmingtonparks.org.

TinCap Hard Cider Annual Halloween Party

Costume contests, spooky cocktails, Halloween decorations and more are awaiting you at Tin Cap’s annual Halloween party on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 6 to 11 p.m., located at 59 W Sugartree St. With live music by Filo Beddoe.

Take 3 at the Murphy Theatre

Take3, a trio of classical musicians who play everything from Bach to Beatles, will be putting on a show at the historic Murphy Theatre, located at 50 W. Main St. in downtown Wilmington on Saturday, October 26, at 7:30 p.m.

Wheelies Monday Evening Trail Walk

Hosted by the Clinton County Trail Coalition, come to meet new and old friends for a walk through the Luther Warren Trail from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, at Wheelies, located at 171 S. Mulberry St. All are welcome, including “families, canines and their companions, young people, older people, couples, singles, runners and cyclists.”

Clinton County Genealogical Society Meeting

The Clinton County Genealogical Society will meet Monday evening, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. in the Community Room of the Clinton County History Center, located at 149 E. Locust in Wilmington. This event will host a panel of representatives from nearby historical societies, with discussions of prior past achievements and current projects.

WC Fall 2024 Career, Graduate School, and Internship Fair

A free event for students and residents, taking place on Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 2 to 6 p.m., on the campus of Wilmington College at the Center for Sports Sciences, Turf Area, located at 1870 Quaker Way in Wilmington. All are welcome to this school and internship job fair.

Fall Midweek

The Wilmington Church of God will be hosting an event on Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. Located at R. Gordon Dr. in Wilmington, the all-ages event will provide food, a bonfire, wagon rides, s’mores, and pumpkin games.

Center Halloween Party

The Clinton County Early Learning Center is having its annual Halloween party on Oct. 31 at 2:30 p.m. The CCELC is located at 1600 Alex Drive in Wilmington.

Beggar’s Night – Sabina

Sabina’s annual beggar’s night is scheduled for Oct. 31 in Sabina from 6 to 8 p.m.

Trunk or Treat

Hosted by Compassion Wilmington, this event takes place on Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. at 627 S. Nelson Ave. Free food, toys, treats, and more.

Halloween in Clinton County

Don’t be afraid to share the news that Halloween in Clinton County will be happening on Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m., according to the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency. So, go enjoy a night of ghosts, goblins, and ghouls across the county and partake in the haunted Halloween spirit.

Trick or Treat at Wilmington Nursing and Rehab

Skip the cold weather and crowded streets and brighten the day of residents at Wilmington Nursing and Rehab, who will be handing out candy from 6 to 8 p.m. on Halloween night, Thursday, Oct. 31. Located at 75 Hale Street in Wilmington.

Blanchester Parks & Recreation Boo Bash

Come enjoy Halloween in Blanchester at their Boo Bash on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Blanchester Municipal Building located at 318 E. Main Street. Featuring a haunted house, a family-friendly maze, games, crafts, and lots of candy.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show featuring The Denton Affair

The Halloween season isn’t over without a shadowcast viewing of the classic B-movie. Featuring shadowcast “The Denton Affair,” The Murphy Theatre will be hosting a showing of the campy 70s love letter to RKO Pictures and old horror and science fiction films. This event takes place Friday, Nov. 1, at 10 p.m., tickets are $15 at the door.

Holiday at The Mill – It’s a Wonderful Life

Start the holiday season at the Sugartree Mill and enjoy home goods and antiques, discounts throughout the store, and complimentary refreshments–including coffee from The Drip on Saturday. Happening Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Drip will be serving coffee from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Saturday Yoga at The Flip Zone

Enjoy a morning of relaxation and yoga at The Flip Zone on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., located at 160 Park Dr. in Wilmington.

Soup and Sandwich Supper at Springfield Friends Meeting

All residents are invited to a dinner of soup and sandwiches on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Springfield Friends Meeting, located at 121 Todds Fork Road outside of Wilmington. The event will offer homemade soups, a Sloppy Joe sandwich, and dessert from 4:30 to 6:30 pm in the social room, with a candlelight concert of meditative piano music performed by Judy Sargent taking place afterward.

Movies at the Murphy Presents: ‘Coco’

Celebrate Dia de los Muertos with a showing of the classic Pixar-animated film, “Coco.” The showing begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Murphy Theatre in downtown Wilmington.

First Christian Church of Wilmington Annual Congregational Meeting

The First Christian Church of Wilmington will hold its annual congregational meeting on Sunday, Nov. 3 at noon at the First Christian Church of Wilmington, located at 120 Columbus St. The event will welcome all members of the church and will follow immediately after Sunday service.

Plant Bingo

Come play bingo for plants and other prizes on Sunday, Nov. 3 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Wilmington Municipal Building, located at 69 N. South St. in Wilmington. Guests can buy bingo cards for $0-$20 and play to win plants and other prizes. Any guest who buys three cards of the same dollar amount can turn cards in for a guaranteed prize.

House Doctor Clinic

The Clinton County History Center will be hosting a “Building Doctor” clinic on Nov. 7 for folks looking to maintain older or historic buildings with tips on such things as cracked plaster, wet basements, and masonry repairs. The event will be held at Clinton County History Center, located at 149 E. Locust St., Wilmington. The free seminar runs from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday and will be making house calls on Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Surviving the Holidays Grief Support Group

Nonprofit Compassion Wilmington will be hosting a support group for residents that focuses on struggles throughout the holiday season. The support group will take place on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Wilmington Church of God, located at 200 R Gordon Drive in Wilmington.