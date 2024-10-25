Freeman hits 1st game-ending slam in WS history as Dodgers top Yankees in opener Freeman hits 1st game-ending slam in WS history as Dodgers top Yankees in opener Freeman hits 1st game-ending slam in WS history as Dodgers top Yankees in opener

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman hit the first game-ending grand slam in World Series history with two outs in the 10th inning, giving the Los Angeles Dodgers a 6-3 victory over the New York Yankees in a dramatic opener Friday night.

Hobbled by a badly sprained ankle, Freeman homered on the first pitch he saw — an inside fastball from Nestor Cortes — and then dropped his bat before beginning a trot while greeted with a roar from the sellout crowd of 52,394.

In the top of the 10th, Anthony Volpe grounded into a fielder’s choice to shortstop, scoring Jazz Chisholm Jr. from third after he stole two bases, to give the Yankees a 3-2 lead.

It was the third straight World Series opener to go extra innings.

The speedy Chisholm singled off Blake Treinen and then stole second and third for a Yankees team not known for speed.

