LEBANON — No. 2 seed Summit Country Day defeated Blanchester 25-9, 25-9, 25-10 Thursday in a Division V South 2 district semifinal volleyball match here at LHS.

Blanchester’s season ends with an 11-12 record.

Summit Country Day moves on to the district championship match noon Saturday at Monroe High School against Versailles.